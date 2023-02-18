Digestive health problems and tips to ease digestion

Not only joints but stomach problems are rampant in old age too. Yes, you have heard it right! One can experience issues such as constipation, painful bowel movements and acid reflux. It is essential to follow a well-balanced lifestyle to lead a healthy life and heed the tips that can help one to improve digestion during old age.

Did you know older people tend to experience occasional digestive symptoms such as upset stomach, gas, heartburn, nausea, constipation or diarrhoea? However, these symptoms can give one a tough time and you will be shocked to know that age-related factors along with medications, a sedentary lifestyle, tooth decay and gum disease can have a lasting impact on one’s digestive system.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vishakha Kalikar, GI Surgeon and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Zen Multispeciality Hospital in Chembur, explained in detail the digestive health problems that crop up during old age -

· Constipation: Commonly seen in people during the 60s and 70s. The symptoms are painful bowel movements, infrequent bowel movements, and hard, dry stool. Moreover, the absence of any physical activity can also cause constipation.

· Diverticular Disease: A large number of people have diverticulosis. This can lead to gas, bloating, cramps, and even constipation.

· Stomach ulcers: Using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to control pain owing to arthritis or any other condition can lead to stomach bleeding and ulcers. If you notice any type of stomach bleeding, such as vomiting blood, or dark stools then consult the doctor on an immediate basis.

· Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD): is the most common upper GI disorder occurring in mostly older adults though it is also seen in people of all age groups. Eating late at night and eating fast food and fried foods can lead to reflux. Moreover, medications taken for blood pressure can also lead to heartburn. To top it all, obesity can also increase the chances of heartburn and GERD.

· Upset stomach: Medications, poor eating habits, and lack of exercise can also cause an upset stomach. One will feel bloated and there will be infrequent bowel movements.

Talking about how you can ease digestion, she advised, “It will be imperative for you to eat fresh fruits, whole grains, vegetables, legumes, pulses, and seeds. Eat fiber-rich foods and avoid spicy, oily, canned, and processed foods. So, say NO to sweets, namkeens, burgers, pizza, Chinese, bakery items, candy, aerated drinks, sweets, samosa, vada, and French fries. Drink enough water to flush out toxins from the body. Cut down on salt and exercise daily without fail. Try to opt for probiotics and stay stress-free as stress can impact the digestive system.”