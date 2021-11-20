Diwali done, diet mode on for Delhiites, amid #Shaadiseason

After bingeing on mouth-watering mithai during the festive season, Dilliwalas are now looking to get back in shape and shed those extra kilos. As a result, gym trainers and dieticians in Delhi-NCR say that there has been an influx of enquiries, now that the wedding season has also begun.

Sakshi Batra, a government employee from Mukherjee Park, has been hunting for a gym in her area since the festive season came to an end. “This Diwali, we sat together and ate a lot, and all those family gatherings ultimately resulted in weight gain. So, I started hunting for gyms in my area,” she says.

Ankur Sehgal, who owns a gym at Delhi’s Tilak Nagar and Janakpuri, says there has been a significant surge in bookings. “We have seen a 25-30% increase in bookings, as everyone wants to lose weight quickly now. In fact, we have also come up with some special weight loss programmes, where you are assured of a transformation within 90 days. All clients want to lose at least five kilos in a month so that it shows on their body. People are opting for cardio, aerobics and Zumba,” he adds.

Tavdeep Singh, a certified trainer at a gym in South Extension, echoes a similar thought. “Most of the bookings (at least 70%) are new, because people want to lose weight for their weddings. We have come up with a special HIIT course for them and also have discounts going on. We have so many brides and grooms-to-be who are coming in saying, ‘Shaadi ke liye bahut kam time bacha hai’ ,” he adds.

Dieticians and nutritionists, too, are swamped with enquires and bookings, this time around. “I am getting at least five to six calls every day from people wanting to lose the Diwali weight. This happens every year. People binge eat during the festivities and end up piling on a lot of weight and then suddenly wake up and try to lose it all after Diwali. In most of the cases, it’s recent gain, so it is a good idea to lose it quickly before it becomes airy of their makeup,” says Kavita Devgan, a nutritionist.

