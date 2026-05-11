Do eggs increase body heat in summer? Mumbai dietitian shares truth and what actually may be risky

Protein intake is monitored carefully to meet daily nutritional goals, and eggs remain one of the most popular sources for good reason. They are widely available, affordable, easy to prepare, and packed with high-quality protein. But with temperatures soaring during summer, many people wonder whether eggs are still a good and safe source of protein to include in their diet.



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There are often doubts about whether eggs are safe to eat in summer and whether they increase body heat. It is important to look at this closely and understand whether there is any truth to these concerns.

In a conversation with Dr Jinal Patel, chief dietitian at Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, we tried to understand the common myths surrounding egg consumption and whether eggs are actually safe to eat during summer.

Does an egg raise body temperature? The dietician clarified that this is a myth. She elaborated on the nutritional profile of eggs, detailing their nutrients: "Eggs are one of the best and most affordable sources of high-quality protein and essential nutrients like vitamins B12, D, and iron. A single egg provides about 6–7 grams of high-quality protein, containing all essential amino acids your body needs.”

When can eggs be risky? The problem is not the egg itself, the dietician explained, but rather how it is stored and handled. “Improper handling can increase the chances of bacterial contamination, including infections caused by Salmonella, and can induce gastric problems,” she noted.

What happens if you eat contaminated eggs? According to her, eating contaminated or improperly cooked eggs can increase the risk of food poisoning and may lead to diarrhoea, abdominal pain, vomiting and stomach cramps.