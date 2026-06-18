Do people in the world's most populous country really understand contraception? Here's what doctors and youth revealed

Where do young Indians learn about contraception—friends, social media, Google or doctors? HT Lifestyle spoke to doctors, professionals, and young Indians to explore the knowledge gaps, misconceptions, and most frequently asked questions around safe sex. Sex education should focus on understanding their own body, hormonal, physical, and behavioural changes happening. (Unsplash)

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What kind of sex education or awareness is urgently needed today? Dr Surbhi Singh, a consultant gynaecologist, said, “If we talk about sex education, we cannot treat it as one single topic—it has to be stage-wise and age-appropriate, because every phase of life has different needs.”

She highlighted that, in adolescence, sex education should focus on understanding their own body, hormonal, physical, and behavioural changes happening and how these are connected to their future life journey. It is about preparing them for their reproductive life cycle, because reproduction is a natural and important part of human existence. When we move to young adults (18+), there is a major gap.

Dr Suman Sorout, director and HOD, department of OB-GYN, Atlas Hospital, Palwal, said, “Sex education regarding puberty, safe sex, teenage pregnancy, awareness about one's own body, good touch and bad touch is the need of the hour. Also, awareness about safe access to MTP (to prevent illegal abortion) is very essential.”