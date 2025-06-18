Do you keep your eyes open after applying drops? Doctor shares 7 common mistakes that can affect vision

Eye drops are a standard part of treatment for many eye conditions, but how we use them can significantly impact their effectiveness. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Jai Kelkar, ophthalmologist, director, NIO Super Specialty Hospital said, “Eye drops are the most common type of eye medications. But they need to be used with precision. A few small mistakes can silently damage the eyes, especially in conditions like glaucoma that don’t show symptoms early.” Also read | Eye health 101: Nutritionist shares supplements and simple habits to support your eyes in the long term Close your eyes for 2 minutes after applying eye drops.

Dr. Jai Kelkar noted down the common mistakes that people make while applying eye drops:

1. Using eye drops without a doctor’s prescription

Steroid or antibiotic eye drops without a medical prescription or supervision can increase the risk of developing cataracts, glaucoma, or even drug-resistant infections.

2. Touching the dropper to the eye or using dirty hands

Touching the dropper tip to the eye or using unwashed hands while applying the eye drops can lead to infections or contamination of the entire bottle.

3. Not closing eyes immediately after putting the drops

Patients should close their eyes for at least 2 minutes immediately after putting the eye drops.

4. Using expired or opened eye drops beyond one month

Once opened, most eye drops should be discarded after a month to prevent infections or irritation.

5. Contact lens users ignoring precautions

Unless labeled lens-safe, contact lenses should always be removed before applying medicated drops. Wait at least 15 minutes before reinserting lenses.

6. Lack of support for children and older adults

Children and older people are usually at a higher risk of misuse. They are either scared, or they have shaky hands. Taking help from a family member or a caretaker makes it easier for them to use the eye drops.

7. Ignoring warning signs

If symptoms like severe pain, itching, redness, blurry vision, discharge, or light sensitivity occur, immediately stop using the drops and consult an eye doctor.

Tips to apply eye drops correctly:

The ophthalmologist further noted down a 6-step procedure to apply eye drops the right way:

1. Wash your hands.

2. Tilt your head back.

3. Pull the lower lid down.

4. Put just one drop in the pocket formed by pulling the lower lid down.

5. Close your eyes for at least two minutes.

6. Once opened same bottle can’t be used after a month.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.