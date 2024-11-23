Do you kiss your baby? Study explains why you shouldn’t

The first reaction we get when we see a baby is to just kiss their cheeks or their forehand. It comes from the adorable way they look and feel. But a recent study led by Primrose Freestone, University of Leicester states that we should avoid kissing a baby. Also read | Baby care tips: Common mistakes, parenting solutions to care for your newborn A baby’s immune system takes time to develop, which makes them prone to catching infection faster than anyone else.(Pexels)

We shouldn’t kiss a baby; here’s why

A baby's immune system takes time to develop, which makes them prone to catching infection faster than anyone else. For the first three months after being born, a baby's immune system is extremely weak. Infections that are mild for others can have severe implications, and even be life-threatening for them.

The study added that newborn babies are also more at risk of getting infections from bacteria than older children and adults. Intracellular pathogens are bacteria that can enter and survive inside the cells of the host – babies are more at risk of contracting such infections. These infections can lead to sepsis, pneumonia, meningitis and blood infections. Even E. coli strains that are not harmful to older children and adults can cause sepsis and pneumonia in babies, with severe outcomes.

Kissing a baby on the face can be life-threatening for them.(Pexels)

Ways to show affection to a baby:

Maintain good hygiene: When you see a baby, ensure to wash your hands thoroughly before touching them. Instead of kissing their face, you can kiss their feet or back of their head.

What parents should say: Parents of babies may think it is rude to ask a visitor to not kiss their baby. However, they should prioritise the health of the baby first and ask them to avoid kissing the baby on the face.

When you have an infection: in case of an active infection, it is best to avoid visiting a baby at all, especially if the baby is less than a month old. In case of a baby in the vicinity, wear a mask or maintain safe distance from them.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.