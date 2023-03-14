Dos and don’ts for new parents: Tips to keep your baby happy and healthy

Being a parent is exhilarating, and holding your little one for the first time might overwhelm you with love and affection. As a new parent, you want nothing but the best for your little one. From ensuring they get enough sleep to providing proper nutrition, taking care of a baby can be a challenging but rewarding experience. Many new parents are inquisitive about the best practices for caring for their newborns. One important aspect of baby care is maintaining good hygiene. However, with so much advice and information available, it can be overwhelming to know what's best for your child. (Also read: Baby care tips: Common mistakes, parenting solutions to care for your newborn )

Nikita Kohli Kathuria, baby hygiene expert and Co-Founder of Kinu, shared with HT Lifestyle, some dos and don'ts for new parents to help them keep their little ones healthy and happy.

1. Wash baby laundry separately

Dos:

● Use a gentle laundry detergent that is specifically designed for babies. These detergents are free from harsh chemicals that could irritate their sensitive skin.

● Use liquid detergent containing glycerin that is gentle on clothes, your hand and also on the skin of your baby.

● Wash baby clothes separately from the rest of the family's laundry. It will help prevent any germs or bacteria from spreading.

Don'ts:

● Don't use fabric softeners, as they can cause skin irritation in babies.

● Don't use bleach, as it can be harsh on baby's skin and cause discolouration of their clothes.

2. Hydrate the baby's skin after a bath

Do:

● Use a gentle moisturizer on your baby's skin after bath time to keep their skin hydrated and supple and prevent dryness. Maintaining hydration flushes out all bodily toxins, giving the baby replenished skin.

● Apply moisturizer to your baby's skin within a few minutes of getting out of the bath while their skin is still damp, as this will help lock in moisture.

● Breastfeeding or bottle feeding your baby is essential for the baby to stay hydrated and nourished.

Don't:

● Don't use moisturizers containing fragrances or other irritants, as these can cause skin irritation and rashes.

● Don't apply too much moisturizer, which can clog pores and cause skin issues.

3. Give your baby a head and scalp massage

Do:

● Use a gentle, circular motion to massage your baby's scalp. It helps promote relaxation and stimulate blood flow to the scalp. Besides, a gentle massage with your hands benefits their skin and helps you two form a strong bond.

● Use mild baby oil or coconut oil to help lubricate your baby's scalp and make it easier to massage.

● Take your time and be gentle, as your baby's scalp is delicate and sensitive.

Don'ts:

● Don't use too much pressure when massaging your baby's scalp, as it can cause discomfort or injury.

● Don't use oils or products containing strong fragrances or other irritants.

4. Always carry a baby travel kit

Dos:

● Pack plenty of diapers and wipes for your trip. Pack extra clothing in case of spills or accidents.

● Bring a first aid kit that includes essential items like bandages, antiseptic, and an infant pain reliever.

● Bring light food or supplements your baby may need.

Don'ts:

● Don't forget to pack any necessary documents, like your baby's birth certificate or passport, if you travel internationally.

● Don't pack too many toys or other bulky items, as these can take up valuable space in your luggage.

Putting your best foot forward and wanting to do the best of everything for your little pumpkin will be your top priority as you settle into your new daily routine as a new parent, especially because a parent's bond with their child is one of protection.

