Do you know what will happen if you eat Greek yoghurt for 2 weeks? AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist explains

Greek yoghurt is a popular food among health enthusiasts around the globe. However, according to Healthline, it is not as exotic as it sounds. Greek yoghurt is a thicker and tangier version of regular yoghurt from which the water has been strained. This also makes it richer in protein content.

Greek yoghurt is an excellent source of protein and calcium.(Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on April 21, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, explained what would happen if one gives in to the fitness trend and consumes Greek yoghurt every day for two straight weeks.

1. Improved gut health

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{{^usCountry}} Being a fermented food, Greek yoghurt is rich in probiotics, which help improve gut health. As Dr Sethi shared, “Your gut can benefit. Greek yoghurt contains live cultures which can help support a healthier gut microbiome.” 2. Stable appetite {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Being a fermented food, Greek yoghurt is rich in probiotics, which help improve gut health. As Dr Sethi shared, “Your gut can benefit. Greek yoghurt contains live cultures which can help support a healthier gut microbiome.” 2. Stable appetite {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Since the liquid portion of the regular yoghurt is strained while preparing Greek yoghurt, the latter is thicker and contains more protein per unit amount. This makes Greek yoghurt more filling and an overall better choice to meet one’s protein requirements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since the liquid portion of the regular yoghurt is strained while preparing Greek yoghurt, the latter is thicker and contains more protein per unit amount. This makes Greek yoghurt more filling and an overall better choice to meet one’s protein requirements. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Dr Sethi’s words, “Your appetite can become more stable. Greek yoghurt is rich in protein, which helps increase satiety and can reduce cravings.” 3. Improved bone health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Dr Sethi’s words, “Your appetite can become more stable. Greek yoghurt is rich in protein, which helps increase satiety and can reduce cravings.” 3. Improved bone health {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The gastroenterologist further highlighted that Greek yoghurt can benefit the bones. “Greek yoghurt provides calcium and protein, both of which are important in maintaining bone strength,” he explained. What is the right daily serving of Greek yoghurt? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gastroenterologist further highlighted that Greek yoghurt can benefit the bones. “Greek yoghurt provides calcium and protein, both of which are important in maintaining bone strength,” he explained. What is the right daily serving of Greek yoghurt? {{/usCountry}}

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If a person is consuming Greek yoghurt every day, a small serving of three-fourths to one cup of plain Greek yoghurt is sufficient to provide all health benefits, stated Dr Sethi.

According to the Healthline website, a serving of 200g of low-fat Greek yoghurt has the following nutritional profile:

Calories: 146

Carbohydrates: 7.9g

Sugar: 7.1g

Protein: 19.9g

Fat: 3.8g

It is also rich in micronutrients such as calcium, magnesium, vitamin B12, and iodine.

“If you are lactose intolerant, many people tolerate Greek yoghurt better than milk because much of the lactose is removed during straining. You could also try plant-based Greek-style yoghurt,” observed Dr Sethi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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