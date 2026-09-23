Do you look before you flush? Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab shares what the colour of your stool could indicate

Most of us probably don’t give much thought to what happens after we’re done in the bathroom – we flush and move on with our day. But before you do, taking a quick look at your stool could offer some important clues about your gastrointestinal health. From haemorrhoids and digestive issues to signs of bleeding and, in some cases, more serious conditions such as colon cancer, changes in stool colour can sometimes signal that something is worth paying attention to.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Consuming excess alcohol and sugary drinks? Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab warns it could lead to liver failure

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestive, liver, pancreatic and nutritional health, is breaking down why you should take a quick look before you flush and what the colour of your stool may reveal about your digestive health. In an Instagram video shared on September 23, the gastroenterologist highlights, “Always look at your poop before you flush. The colour can actually tell you something.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Brown or green stool

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Salhab, brown is the normal colour of stool, although it can sometimes appear green after eating certain foods. He explains, “Brown is the normal colour for stool, and even a little green can be completely normal. Green stool can happen from leafy vegetables, food colouring, iron, or simply because stool is moving through your intestines quickly, like with diarrhoea, before bile has time to fully change from green to brown.” Black stool {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Salhab, brown is the normal colour of stool, although it can sometimes appear green after eating certain foods. He explains, “Brown is the normal colour for stool, and even a little green can be completely normal. Green stool can happen from leafy vegetables, food colouring, iron, or simply because stool is moving through your intestines quickly, like with diarrhoea, before bile has time to fully change from green to brown.” Black stool {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Your stool can appear black due to certain supplements, such as iron, but it can also be a sign of bleeding or other complications higher up in the gastrointestinal tract. Dr Salhab highlights, “Black or very dark stool can happen from iron supplements or Pepto-Bismol, but black, tarry stool can also mean bleeding higher up in the GI tract, such as from a stomach or duodenal ulcer. The stool turns black because the blood is digested as it moves through the intestines.”

Yellow stool

Yellow, greasy stool can indicate excess fat in the stool, suggesting that the body may not be absorbing or digesting fats properly. The gastroenterologist points out, “Yellow, greasy, foul-smelling stool can suggest that you’re not absorbing fat properly. That can happen with conditions involving the pancreas or small intestine, including coeliac disease and other causes of malabsorption.”

White or pale stool

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When stool appears white or pale, it may indicate a lack of bile, the digestive fluid responsible for giving stool its characteristic brown colour. Dr Salhab states, “White, pale, or clay-coloured stool can mean there isn’t enough bile reaching the intestine. That can happen with problems involving the liver, gallbladder, bile ducts, or pancreas, including a blocked bile duct.”

Red stool

While certain foods, such as beetroot, can temporarily give stool a reddish hue, red stool should not be ignored, as it can also indicate bleeding or other underlying complications. The gastroenterologist explains, “Red stool should never just be assumed to be food. Yes, beets and red food dyes can make stool look red, but bright red blood can also come from haemorrhoids, anal fissures, inflammation, polyps, or colon cancer. If you’re not sure why it’s red, get it checked.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The occasional weird-coloured poop can happen from something you ate or a medication. But persistent colour changes, black tarry stool, or unexplained red blood deserve medical attention. So yes, before you flush, take a look,” concludes Dr Salhab.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}