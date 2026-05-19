The surgery costs $82,000! Gastroenterologist warns this bad habit can raise haemorrhoids risk

Do you take your phone to the toilet and end up sitting there for 20 or 30 minutes scrolling through videos or social media? While it may seem harmless and entertaining, the habit could be doing your body more harm than good. Experts warn that prolonged sitting on the toilet can increase pressure in the rectal area, raising the risk of painful haemorrhoids – and in severe cases, even surgery, which can be extremely expensive. Scrolling in the bathroom can cause haemorrhoids, a painful condition that might lead to a costly surgery. (Unsplash)

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Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition health, is drawing attention to why taking your phone to the bathroom or sitting on the toilet for extended periods can seriously harm your health. In an Instagram video shared on May 19, the doctor reacts to a woman’s warning about her mother needing haemorrhoid surgery because of the habit – a procedure she claimed can cost as much as $82,000.