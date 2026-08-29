Do you really need a protein shake after a workout? Fitness coach explains what your body needs

For many gym-goers, finishing a workout is followed by one familiar ritual, reaching for a protein shake. But is it actually necessary to have one immediately after exercising? According to Simran Khosla, fat loss and strength coach, the answer is no.

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“You don’t need a supplement right after your workout to see results,” Simran says in her April 10 Instagram post, explaining that what matters more is getting adequate nutrition to support muscle recovery and replenish energy. (Also read: Sweating more doesn’t mean burning more fat: Fitness trainer busts common workout myths, reveals what actually works )

What should you eat after a workout?

Rather than focusing solely on protein shakes, Simran recommends paying attention to three key components of post-workout nutrition, protein, carbohydrates and hydration. “Your body really needs protein to repair and rebuild muscles, carbs to refill energy stores, and water and electrolytes to stay hydrated and support recovery,” she says.

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{{^usCountry}} And these nutrients do not necessarily have to come from supplements. Regular Indian meals can provide everything your body needs after exercise. Some of Simran’s suggested post-workout options include moong dal with rice and ghee, paneer or eggs with chilla and fruit, boiled eggs with roti and sabzi, and sprouts or chana chaat with lemon and rock salt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And these nutrients do not necessarily have to come from supplements. Regular Indian meals can provide everything your body needs after exercise. Some of Simran’s suggested post-workout options include moong dal with rice and ghee, paneer or eggs with chilla and fruit, boiled eggs with roti and sabzi, and sprouts or chana chaat with lemon and rock salt. {{/usCountry}}

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When is a protein shake useful?

Protein shakes can certainly be useful, particularly when getting enough protein through regular meals is difficult. However, they are a convenience rather than a requirement. “Protein shakes are just convenient, not compulsory,” Simran says. “If you’re already meeting your protein needs through your meals, that’s more than enough.”

She also advises against stressing about consuming a shake immediately after exercising. “Instead of stressing over a shake, focus on getting a wholesome, balanced meal within 1–2 hours post-workout,” she says.

Ultimately, post-workout nutrition does not have to be complicated. A balanced meal containing protein and carbohydrates, along with adequate fluids, can support recovery just as effectively as a supplement when your overall diet is meeting your nutritional needs.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.