Do you tie your wet hair? Dermatologist explains how it can silently damage your scalp and strands

Do you frequently tie your wet hair? Maybe busy mornings make you skip air-drying, or you want to avoid the fuss of blow-drying altogether. Or as a habit, when damp strands cling to your shoulders, making you feel uncomfortable. But this seemingly simple habit might be silently wrecking your hair. And the risks go far beyond just frizz or a bad hair day. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, dermatologist, founder of Elements of Aesthetics, shared how tying hair may spell trouble for both scalp and hair strands. Don't tie wet hair. (Shutterstock)

Commenting on how easy it is to mistake tying wet hair for a convenient fix, she said, “Tying up wet hair might feel like a convenient option, especially when you're short on time, but it can silently harm both your scalp and hair. When hair is in its wet condition, it is in its most fragile state. It is at this stage that the cuticle layer is lifted, and this makes the hair strands more elastic, porous and prone to breakage. Binding such hair hard in this susceptible state uses too much strain and splits the ends, makes it spiral or frizz, and weakens the hair shaft in the long run. Hard, coarse or metal hair ties can cause additional friction to the already delicate framework of wet hair.”

But this simple time-saving trick comes at the cost of hair health, because wet hair is at its weakest, more prone to breakage, frizz, and even long-term damage.

Long term damages

While tying your hair in a rush may seem harmless, the damage can become long-term as well. Dr Stuti explained how the wet hair's moisture gets trapped at the roots, making it an ideal breeding ground for bacteria and fungi, increasing risk of infections and even worse scalp conditions.

Elaborating more about the long-term consequences, the dermat added, “Hair that is kept tight as it gets wet helps in trapping moisture and heat at the hair roots in the process, creating an environment conducive to fungi and bacteria. These conditions may even cause irritation to the scalp, itching, dandruff and even infections like ringworm or folliculitis. The long-term period of dampness also disturbs the mutual condition of the scalp, affecting the natural barrier and the state of microorganisms, which can exacerbate such problems as seborrheic dermatitis or scalp psoriasis. There is also, eventually, a possibility of traction alopecia precipitated by frequent tight tying of the knots.”

How to protect your hair and what to do if you have to tie your wet hair?

Dry your hair first before tying it.(Shutterstock)

So, how do you protect your hair? The answer lies in developing a proper post-shower hair routine. Making it a part of your regular, daily routines, like skincare, can support your hair health and go a long way in protecting both your scalp and strands from long-term damage. And even if you do have to tie wet hair, there's a proper way to go about it that's safe.

Dr Stuti described the post-shower routine and said, "To protect your hair, let it air dry whenever possible. Gently blot excess water using a microfiber towel or cotton t-shirt instead of rubbing. If you must tie your hair, opt for loose braids or buns with silk or satin scrunchies that minimise friction. Consider absorbent hair wraps post-shower to speed up drying, and always detangle with a wide-tooth comb. Leave-in conditioners and serums on damp hair can help strengthen strands, and if you’re using a blow dryer, always apply a heat protectant and section your hair for even drying. These small changes can go a long way in maintaining scalp health and preserving hair strength and shine.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.