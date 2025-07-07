Doctor says these 6 letters could save your life during a stroke

Strokes, medically termed Cerebrovascular accidents (CVAs), are caused either because of a disruption in the blood flow to the brain or due to a rupture in the blood vessels. Disrupted blood flow can lead to oxygen deprivation in the neurons, causing damage that can become fatal if not treated immediately. Recognising early signs of stroke: What everyone should know.(Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ravi Kesari, MD General Physician at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Bangalore, shared, “CVAs require immediate medical care; ignoring them for a prolonged period can cause long-term physical damage. Therefore, it is essential to note that time is a critical factor in this condition, which can help in preventing extended damage to the body.”

Increasing stroke cases in young adults: Why that sudden headache or numbness might be a medical emergency.(Image by stockking on Freepik)

He revealed, “CVAs are of two forms, which are Ischemic strokes or Hemorrhagic strokes. In the case of Ischemic strokes, the brain tissues will not receive adequate amounts of nutrients and oxygen due to the blockage in the blood flow to the brain. Hemorrhagic strokes occur when the blood vessels in the brain leak or burst, causing internal bleeding within it. Always keep a note of the warning signs or symptoms of stroke, as it will be of extreme help in saving the patient.”

Your body sends a warning before a stroke: Here’s exactly what to watch for

Dr Ravi Kesari highlighted that the acronym, BE FAST, is the initial signs of utmost priority, which are as follows:

Balance: A sudden imbalance or dizziness

A sudden imbalance or dizziness Eyes: Blurriness or vision loss in one or both eyes

Blurriness or vision loss in one or both eyes Face: One or both sides of the face can feel numb when smiling

One or both sides of the face can feel numb when smiling Arms: One of the droppings on its own when raising both arms

One of the droppings on its own when raising both arms Speech: Words coming out in a blurred manner, and having trouble choosing the right words.

Words coming out in a blurred manner, and having trouble choosing the right words. Time: Seek immediate medical help and track down exactly when the symptoms started, as this can help with choosing the right treatment.

Dr Ravi Kesari cautioned, “Not only on the face and arms, but numbness can appear as a symptom on any part of the body, especially on one side. The individual can also have unusual sensations in the limbs, coordination issues, sudden severe headaches, seizures, and fainting. A stroke can destabilize parts of the brain, so these shouldn’t be overlooked.”

BE FAST: The life-saving acronym everyone needs to know today to mitigate stroke risk.(Image by Freepik)

He concluded, “If the above-mentioned symptoms do not stay for a prolonged period and go away within a few minutes, then the condition is called a mini-stroke or a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA). Even though this condition lasts only for a short period, it should be considered a serious condition, as these are warning signs for an actual CVA.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.