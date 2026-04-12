Doctor says unsupervised supplements and self-medication are dangerous; explains risks for the heart, body and mind

Modern lifestyle has taken away the luxury of slow recovery and lured the world with quick remedies that may seem convenient at first by promising instant relief. However, excessive misinformation on the Internet and misuse of popular supplements can harbour health threats, particularly in India, where self-medication is easy and regulatory oversight remains limited. As the demand for such drugs continues to surge, what may apparently seem like a temporary shortcut can suddenly turn into a dangerous health concern, making medical guidance essential. Why are self-prescribed health supplements an issue? (Freepik)

"Dietary supplements have become a popular shortcut to improve overall health, promising quick fat loss, muscle gain, a natural immunity boost, increased energy levels, and overall aesthetic well-being. Unsupervised use of supplements can adversely impact the body and even the mind," Dr Simon Thomas, Robotic Joint Replacements & Orthopaedics at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, tells Health Shots.

Is it safe to take zinc supplements daily? According to a recent study published in StatPearls, young Indians who regularly consumed unsupervised supplements to address zinc deficiencies, hair loss, and body aches reported health issues such as nausea, red rashes, aggravated liver enzymes, kidney stones, and gastritis.

A study published in Drugs in Context highlighted a post-coronavirus pandemic trend in which Indians aged 30-35 increasingly relied on viral multivitamins and gummy supplements to treat virus-related symptoms. Dr Thomas claims that "such unsupervised supplements can turn into a silent health threat, including organ damage and kidney stones."

Can taking too many supplements hurt you? The Indian healthcare landscape has a big segment of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). The rampant consumption of seemingly self-prescribed medicines such as ibuprofen, paracetamol, aceclofenac, and diclofenac poses a serious concern for India’s population, particularly vulnerable groups. These quick-relief drugs to treat headaches, fever, running nose, joint ache, or back pains temporarily smooth the body; however, their excessive consumption of such drugs can elevate hidden health dangers.

According to Dr Thomas, “Frequent use of NSAIDs and combination drugs has silently damaged vital organs of several patients as these quick remedies strain the immune system and digestive organs, causing kidney impairment, liver injury and gastrointestinal bleeding. Physicians warn that self‑medication and treating pain with readily available pills can mask underlying problems and lead to serious, preventable organ harm.”