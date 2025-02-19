Doctors fear cancer patients missing out on correct care

Up to half of patients for some cancers in England and Wales are not receiving the correct treatment for their form of the disease, according to a body of senior doctors. The National Cancer Audit Collaborating Centre (NatCan) told the BBC that prostate, kidney and colon cancers were the worst affected. (PA)

The National Cancer Audit Collaborating Centre (NatCan), which audits care across nine major cancer types, told the BBC that prostate, kidney and colon cancers were the worst affected, with large variations in care between hospitals.

Among the figures shared with the BBC, NatCan said half of stage four renal cell carcinoma patients, who have seen their type of kidney cancer spread to other parts of the body, do not receive drug treatment.

More than one-third (34%) of stage three colon cancer patients do not receive chemotherapy within three months of surgery – a figure which rises above 60% in some hospitals. And 30% of high-risk prostate cancer patients do not get surgery or radiotherapy.

NatCan, which is run by the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) for NHS England and the Welsh government, said the number of patients who are not well enough to be treated or not to receive treatment would not explain the variation between hospitals or a number of those missing out.

The body’s clinical director, Professor Ajay Aggarwal, said reasons for the variations could include staffing and some services deciding older patients could not cope with treatment.

He said: “With cancer, we often hear people talking about what the next breakthrough is but, the fact remains, using what we have better could make a huge difference. It would extend and save lives.”

Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer at NHS England, which commissions the audit, said: “We know that patients’ experience of cancer treatment does vary – and we are working hard to address this. NHS England’s role is to highlight variations in care so hospitals can compare their outcomes with hospitals and trusts across the country, allowing us to offer tailored support.”

“This is helping to deliver better outcomes, as well as improvements to cancer waiting times – with more than three-quarters of people getting the all-clear or a cancer diagnosis within four weeks from referral.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman told the BBC: “Patients should be able to access the cancer care they need regardless of where they live and we are committed to addressing health inequalities as we rebuild the NHS.” A spokeswoman for the Welsh government said the audit highlighted what areas needed addressing and that it was working with the NHS to “plan, deliver, recover and improve cancer services”.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.