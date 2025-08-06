Donald Trump's '30 pound weight loss': What helped US President drop from 244 pounds?

Donald Trump's weight loss has sparked speculation about the methods he used to achieve it. An April 14 AP report said the US President 'is 20 pounds lighter since his checkup as president in 2020 showed him bordering on obesity'. As for his weight, the 6-foot-3 politician weighed 224 pounds, and during his last physical as president in 2020, he weighed 244 pounds, per the Associated Press. Also read | Cardiologist reveals if Donald Trump's health condition is serious President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters on the White House campus on August 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP)

Trump's weight loss strategy

At 79, Trump's weight loss secret has been making headlines, and it's surprisingly simple. Reportedly, Trump has achieved a ‘30-pound’ weight loss by making a small tweak to his diet – eating burgers without the bun. This approach allows him to still indulge in his favourite fast food while reducing his carb intake.

In a March 2025 interview with US health and human services secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr., Fox News host Sean Hannity disclosed President Trump's diet trick that helped him lose '30 pounds' while still indulging in his favourite fast food. After Robert F Kennedy Jr said, “I saw him (Trump) yesterday and I think he’s lost 30 pounds,” Sean said, “He looks great. And he told me, he’s not using… for example, if he has a burger now, he usually doesn’t have it with a bun.”

Earlier, in a January 2024 interview Fox News, Trump attributed his weight loss to his busy schedule, which limits his food intake. In the interview, Trump stated that he's been too busy to eat regularly, saying, “I've been so busy I haven't been able to eat very much. I'm not able to sit down and eat like a person.”

More details of President Trump's physical exam

In April, the White House released details of Trump’s physical exam, which mentioned that Trump — the oldest man to be elected US president — was 'fully fit' to serve. The president's 'active lifestyle' was praised for helping 'contribute significantly' to his overall health, AP reported.

The report also said, “His BMI, or body mass index, which is a measure of one’s weight relative to height, is down to 28.0, which drops Trump to the category of overweight. The president’s BMI came in at 30.5 in 2020, which pushed him just over the edge into the category of obesity.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.