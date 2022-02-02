Drink hing water daily for weight loss, and get good skin as a bonus!

An indispensable one in your spice box, hing holds a dear place in the hearts of Indian folks. Any tadka and every bhajiya turn a few notches up in its grub value by adding a pinch of hing. Oh, the aroma is sure to make your hunger pangs up and running! But has anybody advised you to drink hing water? Well, we are because of the superb benefits of this drink you’re missing out on!

Asma Alam, a Consulting Nutritionist, and Dietitian, Gandharva Wellness Studio, spoke to HealthShots about the benefits of drinking hing water.

“Hing, also called asafoetida, is a dehydrated plant sap that has been used for hundreds of years now. It not only possesses a unique flavour but also has potential health benefits.” says Alam.

Stressing much on the excess benefits of sipping on hing water, Alam says, “Drinking it aids your digestive health like reducing symptoms of conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel diseases and maintaining bowel regularity. Besides, hing possesses antimicrobial, antibacterial, antifungal and anticancer properties too.

“Hing is an exceptional source of potent antioxidants which can be reaped by drinking hing water daily. Furthermore, it may help ease asthma symptoms, lower blood glucose and blood pressure levels.” says Alam.

Since you know about the praises about this healthy drink, you must be wondering how to make it the right way? It is child's play to make a glass!

Here’s how you can make hing water:

Take a glass of lukewarm water.

Add one fourth of a pinch of hing in it.

Mix well to combine

Consume this drink preferably on an empty stomach.

You can also add a pinch of turmeric to this, for an extra dose of antioxidants and to speed up weight loss.

Here are some extended benefits of hing water:

1. Weight loss

Hing water is known to give a much-needed boost to your metabolism. A fast metabolism directly assesses weight loss. Why? Because the higher the metabolic rate the better you digest your food. Good digestion is directly proportional to the amount of weight you lose, ladies!

2. Good skin

Yes, you can get an age-defying and glowing skin just by sipping on hing water everyday. Hing is loaded with antioxidants and drinking it regularly can protect your body from free radical damage. This is bound to prevent skin degeneration by protecting it against oxidative stress.

3. Treats cold and cough

It’s winter, the season of flu. Drinking hing water can protect you from catching a cold. Hing is known to treat respiratory ailments like cough, stuffy nose and excess mucus.

4. Relieves menstrual pain

If your Aunt Flo comes with a bang, literally, this drink is perfect for you. “Drinking this concoction will help ease out menstrual cramps and put you at ease sooner than any medication.” says Alam

5. Cuts the risk of inflammatory bowel diseases

This asafoetida drink works well to ensure smooth digestion. By removing toxins from the digestive system, you are not only ensuring proper functioning of it but eliminating any risks of developing inflammatory bowel diseases.

Let's end this on a fun 'hing' fact for you. Used extensively in Indian cooking, India imports asafoetida from countries like Afghanistan, Iran, and Uzbekistan. However, in a breakthrough, scientists at the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have successfully planted saplings of hing in Himachal Pradesh!

