Drinking more water to organic products: Know about these 4 skincare myths

As skincare gains more attention with people becoming more and more conscious about their skin health, a constant stream of new trends and advice comes up. From hacks and tips on social media to product claims that sometimes even sound too good to be true, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by misinformation. Getting swamped by all this noise can lead to either breakouts or frustration from the lack of results when you try to follow all the different advice. Skincare myths may be keeping you in a vicscious loop of no results, it's time you unlearn them.(Shutterstock)

Everyone has most likely heard non-negotiables like drinking water for better skin, but sometimes these claims are either blatantly incorrect or receive too much emphasis, as nothing works in isolation. Some things may work, but they are rarely the only solution. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mikki Singh, Founder and Medical Director of Bodycraft Clinics debunked popular skincare myths and shared what works instead.

Dr Singh shared these myths and clarified the truth behind them.

Drink more water

Only drinking water is not sufficient for hydrating your skin.(Shutterstock)

While adequate water intake supports overall health, skin hydration also relies on topical moisturisers and balanced lipid barriers. Proper moisturiser formulations with ingredients like ceramides or hyaluronic acid ensure the skin retains moisture effectively. The next step to this would be incorporating Skin Boosters like SkinVive - it's a long term solution to keep the skin hydrated, soft and supple and is available only in-clinic.

Only organic products are safe

Many assume ‘natural or organic products are always safer and more effective.’ In reality, plant-derived ingredients can still trigger irritation or allergies. The term ‘natural’ is not a guarantee of safety. It is better to focus on scientific evidence and proven ingredients, such as retinol, niacinamide or vitamin C, than solely on marketing claims.

Tingling sensation means product is working

Irritated skin doesn't mean the product is working.(Shutterstock)

Some believe tingling or stinging means a product is working. This is not always accurate. Sensations like stinging often indicate irritation rather than efficacy. Formulations should generally feel comfortable on the skin. If persistent discomfort occurs, discontinue use and consult a skincare professional. Chemical peels are best done under the supervision of trained healthcare professionals.

Moisturisers are too heavy for oily skin type

Oily skin can still benefit from moisturising. Skipping moisturiser may prompt sebaceous glands to produce even more oil, leading to further imbalance. Non-comedogenic options offer necessary hydration without exacerbating sebum production

