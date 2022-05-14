Eat cherries to calm your mind and have a good night's sleep; know all benefits

You must have tried many tips and tricks to fix your anxiety and sleep issues and while some of them must have worked too, this one is a super-delicious way to relax your mind and boost the levels of sleep hormone melatonin. Eating cherry not just makes your merry, it also helps you enhance your physical and mental well-being. From controlling sugar levels to reducing excess uric acid, cherries have many wonderful benefits. (Also read: Is your skin dry and dehydrated? DIY summer fruit packs for a radiant skin)

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post calls cherry a perfect fruit for the physical and mental wellbeing.

Dr Bhavsar says that cherries boost the levels of anti-oxidant melatonin in your body which helps you relax and have good sleep. A wonderful remedy for insomnia, melatonin in cherries can cross the blood-brain barrier easily and produce soothing effect on the brain neurons, calms your mind and reduces anxiety and irritability which also helps in relieving headache due to tension or stress.

"Cherries are rich in Vitamin A and C. They are good for eyes and also for moisturizing the skin. Cherries have high potassium. This helps to regulate heart rate and blood pressure and also reduces the risk of hypertension. The phytosterol present in cherries is helpful to reduce bad cholesterol," the Ayurveda expert says elaborating on the benefits of cherries.

Here are other benefits of the tasty fruit:

- Cherries help maintain the blood Ph and also control the sugar levels. Tart cherries are wonderful for diabetic patients and also possess anti-inflammatory properties which makes it a wonderful fruit for people suffering from auto immune diseases.

- It also helps reduce the excess uric acid from the body making it beneficial for gout.

- It also helps in liver detox and weight loss.

- Cherries are the best for kapha dosha imbalance.

- From skin to eyes, gut and heart, cherries are good for every part.