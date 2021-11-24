Eat raw jowar or sorghum in breakfast to prevent diabetes, heart trouble

Jowar or sorghum is a winter superfood you must enjoy as the temperature goes down to boost immunity and support your overall health. The desi weight loss food apart from being consumed as roti, dosa or cheela, can also be eaten in its raw form and doesn't need much cooking. For diabetics, it is a healthy choice as it is considered a complex carbohydrate and takes time to digest thus not shooting up blood sugar levels.

Jowar apart from aiding digestion process also supports your heart health as the excellent fibre content in it can lower LDL (bad cholesterol) levels in the body. Rich in vitamin, minerals and micronutrients, the millet has too much to offer in a single package.

Nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi in his latest Instagram post shared how jowar can also be consumed raw by heating it up a little with no oil and can be combined with peanut chutney or green chilli and lemon.

"Raw Jowar is green with a bit of sweetness and doesn't need to be cooked much to be eaten. Here we are just heating it up on a non-stick with no oil and we just had it with peanut chutney but it is also consumed without any cooking. People also consume it with green chili and lemon," the nutritionist adds.

Explaining the health benefits of jowar in detail, Rastogi says it is high in antioxidants, especially polyphenols, as compared to other grains like bajra, wheat etc.

He says that raw and green jowar provides more antioxidants than processed or cooked one. "The antioxidant content of jowar does not reduce with dry roasting up to even 180°C (here, we are just mildly heating) so in this preparation, antioxidants are nearly completely preserved," he captioned a video that show him prepare the green and healthy jowar breakfast.

A low glycemic index foods are considered good for people with diabetes and jowar is one of the healthy snacks people can consume for keeping their blood sugar levels in control.

"Jowar has a lower glycemic index than wheat and bajra despite having similar values of fibre and protein because it has resistant starch. The GI of Jowar is 50 as compared to 60 of wheat," says Rastogi.

Apart from being a good source of magnesium and potassium, Jowar is also gluten free.

"All in all this is a very good and fresh snack which is low GI and full of antioxidants and absolutely delicious. Do give it a try in the harvest season," recommends the nutritionist.

