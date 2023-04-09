Essential things to consider when buying baby skincare products for summer

As the temperature rises during the summer, it is important for parents to take extra care in choosing the right skincare products for their babies. Generally, summers tend to be harsh on a baby’s delicate skin because heat not only irritates it and causes sunburns but also dehydrates the skin, which often becomes a safe nidus for infections. Babies have delicate skin that is more susceptible to irritation and other skin problems, so it is crucial to choose products that are safe and gentle. Baby’s skin needs to be well protected as it’s the first line of defence for the body. In this context, there are a few things that parents should keep in mind while buying baby skincare products this summer. (Also read: Tips to keep kids hydrated during summers ) Babies have delicate skin that is more susceptible to irritation and other skin problems, so it is crucial to choose products that are safe and gentle.(Unsplash)

Sherry Jairath, CXO, Herby Angel and Dr. Swati Ramamurthy, Head - Research and Development, Herby Angel, shared with HT Lifestyle, things you should look for while selecting baby skin care products this summer.

Tips for choosing right baby skincare products:

1. Aloe vera gel as product base- It is a natural coolant that soothes the baby’s skin. It has a light texture and absorbs well into the skin leaving no stickiness behind. It makes sure that no harmful microbes grow over the skin, thus preventing skin infections.

2. SPF not more than 30- It is wrongly believed that a higher SPF gives better sun protection. SPF of up to 30 is sufficient to protect the baby’s delicate skin. Sunscreen tends to clog pores as the SPF increases because it’s designed to stay over the skin and not get absorbed completely. This clogging may lead to rashes and inflammation. So choose a natural sunscreen with an SPF of not more than 30.

3. Light Moisturisers- It’s a misconception that moisturisation is only needed in winter. Skin gets dehydrated in summer too because of extreme heat and lack of proper hydration. Hence keeping the skin moisturised both internally and externally is very crucial. It’s important to note that the moisturiser is light and easily absorbable. Heavy moisturisers can block the pores and form a medium for microbial growth in combination with sweat and dirt that gets accumulated over the skin.

4. Mild body cleansers - Summer means a lot of sweat and frequent showers. It’s important to opt for a gentle body cleanser which doesn’t have harsh surfactants like SLS/SLES, synthetic dyes, perfumes and preservatives like parabens. These ingredients leech out the moisture from the skin, leaving it extremely dry, sensitive and prone to rashes. Instead, use cleansers with essential oils of citrus fruits or mint which will leave the baby feeling fresh and rejuvenated.