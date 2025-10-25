EU weighs ban on ethanol in hand sanitizers over cancer risk: Doctor explains if it is really risky

Hand sanitizers were hardly a must-have in the bag or pockets before Covid-19 shook the world. But the pandemic made it a staple, with the promise of helping people maintain hygiene and reduce the risk of infection. But did you know that most alcohol-based sanitizers contain ethanol, a colourless and intoxicating ingredient known for its ability to kill bacteria and viruses quickly. However, the European Union (EU) is now reviewing whether ethanol in biocidal products, including hand sanitizers, should be classified as a dangerous substance due to potential cancer and reproductive risks. The World Health Organization still considers ethanol safe for hand hygiene, and may not pose any health risks even if used extensively over time. EU reviews ethanol use over potential cancer risks.(Adobe Stock)

Will EU ban Ethanol?

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) flagged ethanol as a potentially toxic substance in an internal recommendation on October 10. The report cited risks of cancer and complications during pregnancy, suggesting that ethanol might need to be replaced in cleaning and hygiene products. The Biocidal Products Committee is scheduled to meet between November 25 and 27 to discuss scientific evidence. "If ethanol is found to have harmful effects on humans, the committee may recommend its substitution," said ECHA officials.

"While these evaluations are important, current evidence shows occasional use in hand sanitizers is unlikely to pose a serious risk," Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, tells Health Shots.

What is ethanol, and why is it used in hand sanitizers?

Ethanol, also called ethyl alcohol, is a clear, colourless liquid used in cleaning products, solvents, and as an antiseptic. In hand sanitizers, ethanol concentrations of at least 60% are recommended to effectively kill bacteria and viruses. Its strong antimicrobial properties make it ideal for preventing the spread of germs. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and FDA, ethanol or isopropyl alcohol-based sanitizers remain the most reliable choice for hand hygiene. Dr Manjusha Agarwal says: "Ethanol's effectiveness in disinfecting hands, when used in the correct concentration, outweighs potential risks in everyday use."

Hand sanitizer for Covid-19 prevention

While hand sanitizers help reduce the spread of germs, the FDA notes that no sanitizer is approved to prevent or treat Covid-19 directly. The CDC recommends washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Alcohol-based sanitizers with a minimum of 60% alcohol can be used when handwashing is not possible to effectively prevent the spread of viruses.

Ethanol versus non-ethanol hand sanitizers

The CDC advises avoiding hand sanitizers with less than 60% alcohol, as they may be less effective in killing bacteria and viruses. Non-alcohol-based sanitizers, often containing benzalkonium chloride, may not provide the same level of protection. Both ethanol and isopropyl alcohol-based sanitizers are preferred for their proven efficacy. "Choosing the right sanitizer ensures better protection against infections while minimizing potential risks," says Dr Manjusha Agarwal.

How much alcohol should a hand sanitizer contain?

Research shows that hand sanitizers are most effective when alcohol concentrations are between 60% and 95%. Lower concentrations may slow microbial growth, but do not destroy germs effectively. Using sanitizers with insufficient alcohol may also not kill as many different types of viruses and bacteria compared to higher concentrations. Experts recommend selecting products that meet CDC guidelines and following usage instructions for safety and efficacy.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)