Expert advice on managing menstrual pain and irregularities

​Menstrual pain, also known as dysmenorrhea, is a common health condition that can have a significant impact on a woman's daily activities since each woman experiences period pain in her own unique way, ranging from mild discomfort to severe pain. While menstrual periods typically last for four to seven days, some women may experience irregular periods due to factors such as hormonal fluctuations, stress, underlying health conditions and more.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sakshi Goel, Senior Consultant, MBBS, MS Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, suggetsed, “To effectively manage menstrual pain and irregularities, it is advisable to engage in gentle physical activities like walking or practicing Yoga. These activities can promote increased blood flow, which in turn helps alleviate menstrual discomfort. For immediate relief, using a heating pad or enjoying a warm bath can effectively ease menstrual cramps. Additionally, maintaining a well-balanced diet that includes an abundance of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins is crucial during this time. A nutritious diet not only supports overall health but also aids in maintaining hormonal balance.”

Dr Radhika Raturi, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology at GR Hospital inDehradun, explained, “Dysmenorrhea, commonly known as painful periods, can significantly affect one's well-being. It refers to the discomfort experienced during menstruation. Primary dysmenorrhea occurs without an underlying condition, while secondary dysmenorrhea is linked to reproductive organ issues. The pain is caused by increased levels of prostaglandins, resulting in stronger uterine contractions for shedding the uterine lining.”

She elaborated, “Primary dysmenorrhea is a common condition characterized by recurrent menstrual cramps that occur without any underlying medical condition. The pain associated with primary dysmenorrhea typically begins one to two days before the start of menstruation and may manifest as mild to severe abdominal, back, or thigh pain. Primary dysmenorrhea usually subsides within two to three days, providing relief until the next menstrual cycle. Secondary dysmenorrhea occurs when painful periods are caused by an underlying condition or infection affecting the reproductive organs. Unlike primary dysmenorrhea, the pain associated with secondary dysmenorrhea usually starts earlier in the menstrual cycle and lasts longer. This type of dysmenorrhea is often indicative of an underlying medical issue and requires further investigation and management. Several conditions can lead to secondary dysmenorrhea, including: endometriosis, adenomyosis, fibroids, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), cervical stenosis, and congenital abnormalities.”

Highlighting that it is normal to have some pain during menstruation, Dr Radhika Raturi said, “Approximately 60% of women experience mild cramps during their period. However, around 5% to 15% of women report severe period pain that affects their daily activities. This percentage may be higher, as many people do not report their menstrual pain. In most cases, painful periods become less severe with age and may improve after giving birth.”

She shared the following tips for managing menstrual pain -

Medication for Relief: Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen or naproxen effectively reduce prostaglandin levels. These medications inhibit the production of prostaglandins, thereby reducing uterine contractions and relieving pain.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen or naproxen effectively reduce prostaglandin levels. These medications inhibit the production of prostaglandins, thereby reducing uterine contractions and relieving pain. Hormonal Birth Control: Hormonal options, including oral contraceptives, patches, or vaginal rings, regulate hormone levels and reduce menstrual pain. Hormonal birth control can help suppress the production of prostaglandins, resulting in less intense uterine contractions and decreased pain during menstruation.

