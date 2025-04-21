Facing frequent headaches during summer? Doctor explains it’s link with heat

As the summer heat starts to get worse, many people experience more intense and frequent headaches. Headaches and heat have a direct link, and summer season can worsen health conditions. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Atul Prasad, vice chairman and HOD, neurology, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital explained how summer heat can trigger headaches. Also read | How to get rid of migraine headaches fast? Doctors share comprehensive guide to migraine aura, triggers, best treatments Summer heat can trigger headaches. (Freepik)

Dehydration:

High temperatures increase sweat loss, leading to dehydration, which is a major headache trigger. Dehydration reduces blood volume, potentially lowering blood flow and oxygen to the brain.

Heat-induced vasodilation:

Heat causes blood vessels to expand (vasodilation), which can increase pressure in the head and contribute to headache pain, especially in migraine-prone individuals.

Sun exposure:

Prolonged exposure to bright sunlight and glare can strain the eyes and brain, potentially triggering migraines or tension headaches.

Barometric pressure changes:

Often associated with hot weather fronts, changes in atmospheric pressure can affect people sensitive to these shifts, like migraine sufferers.

Sleep disruption:

Heat can interfere with sleep quality, and poor sleep is a well-known headache trigger.

Triggers for migraines:

For people with migraines, heat is a common environmental trigger, often combining with other factors like light, dehydration, or stress.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses, with headaches being a common symptom.

Increased sun exposure:

Bright sunlight and glare can trigger light-sensitive headaches (e.g., migraines).

Humidity and air quality:

High humidity and poor air quality (ozone, pollution) can worsen sinus pressure and headaches.

Tips to prevent heat-related headaches:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you’re not thirsty, especially if you’re outside or active.

Avoid the hottest part of the day, usually between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Stay in the shade or indoors when it’s very hot.

Use Cooling Measures such as old packs, cool showers, fans and air conditioning to keep cool. Also read | Can headaches trigger suicides? A 25-year-old study finds answers

Wear sunglasses and a hat when outside to protect your eyes and head.

Limit caffeine and alcohol as they can worsen dehydration.

Monitor air quality and check pollution levels if you’re prone to sinus headaches

Watch for warning signs like dizziness, dry mouth, or fatigue. They can mean you’re getting too hot or dehydrated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.