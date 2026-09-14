Fad diets to skipping cancer screenings: Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London shares 4 health mistakes to avoid after 40

As you get older, paying attention to your health and everyday habits becomes increasingly important. The choices you make today – from what you eat and how much you move to whether you stay on top of routine health screenings – can have a lasting impact on your wellbeing in the years ahead. After 40, it is worth taking a closer look at the habits that may be holding you back and making changes that support your health for the long term.

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Also Read | Colonoscopy to mammograms: Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London shares 5 preventive screening tests to catch disease early

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, is highlighting four common health mistakes people tend to make after the age of 40. In an Instagram video shared on September 12, the heart surgeon explains how these habits can affect your health as you age and offers ways to make healthier choices instead.

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Fad diets

{{^usCountry}} People often turn to extreme diets in the hope of losing weight quickly or achieving their health goals faster. But drastic restrictions and crash diets can do more harm than good, especially when they come at the expense of balanced, nourishing meals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People often turn to extreme diets in the hope of losing weight quickly or achieving their health goals faster. But drastic restrictions and crash diets can do more harm than good, especially when they come at the expense of balanced, nourishing meals. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr London explains, “The first is fad or extreme diets. You know, people have been eating poorly for years and they suddenly decide they want to lose weight, so they choose an extreme diet. Well, that may work for some people, but it's really important to be thoughtful about your nutritional plan, something that's sustainable and durable.”

Sedentary lifestyle

As people get older, their lifestyles often become less active. Long work hours can mean sitting for hours at a stretch, while busy schedules may leave little time for the gym or regular exercise. Ageing can also bring aches and pains, making movement feel more difficult, but that doesn’t mean it is a sign to stop exercising – in fact, it is quite the opposite.

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The heart surgeon highlights, “We get more sedentary as we get older, we sit more at work, we come home late, we sit on the couch. Movement is medicine. Our bodies were made to move, both aerobic training and resistance training, and it's so important at this portion of our lives because we know that's where we start losing muscle mass.”

Skipping cancer screenings

Cancer screenings after the age of 40 should become a regular part of your healthcare routine. Skipping routine check-ups or not being under regular medical supervision can mean missing important warning signs or abnormalities that may otherwise be detected early, potentially leading to complications later.

Dr London stresses, “Number three, skipping cancer screenings. Mammography for breast cancer, pap smears for cervical cancer, and colonoscopies for colon cancer. ‘I'll do it later’ means ‘I’ll do it never’.”

The “it’s too late” mentality

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For many people, starting a healthy habit or breaking an unhealthy one can feel like a daunting task, especially when they believe it is too late for them. Some may hesitate to start exercising as they get older or struggle to quit smoking, assuming the damage has already been done. However, Dr London emphasises that it is never too late to make healthier choices.

He notes, “Many times people feel like they've had a bad habit for a long period of time and it's just too late. They were a star athlete in high school or college and restarting an old habit with high expectations is a setup for failure. Bottom line is, it's never too late to start or restart a positive, healthy habit.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.