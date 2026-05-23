Fat loss coach shares the cardio routine that helped her lose weight from 84 to 54 kg sustainably
Walking or HIIT? Here’s a cardio routine shared by a fitness coach you can follow to lose weight and get in shape.
There are many plans that promise weight loss, but not all are effective. Anjali Sachan, a fat loss expert, shared her weight loss routine in an Instagram post dated May 22, 2026, which helped her lose 30 kg. She went from 84 kg to 54 kg with this cardio workout plan. Here’s the breakdown of her routine.
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Anjali said, “Most people jump straight to 10,000 steps a day and then wonder why they’re exhausted, their knees hurt, recovery suffers, and they quit within weeks.”
She highlighted that the problem isn’t cardio, the problem is doing too much, too soon.
Cardio routine for weight loss
Here's the weight loss plan you can follow:
Phase 1: Obese / Just starting out
4,000 steps/day
If you’re carrying extra weight, your joints and tendons are already under more stress.
Starting with high step counts can lead to:{{/usCountry}}
Starting with high step counts can lead to:{{/usCountry}}
• Knee pain{{/usCountry}}
• Knee pain{{/usCountry}}
• Shin splints{{/usCountry}}
• Shin splints{{/usCountry}}
• Excessive fatigue{{/usCountry}}
• Excessive fatigue{{/usCountry}}
• Poor adherence{{/usCountry}}
• Poor adherence{{/usCountry}}
Focus on consistency first. Let your body adapt.{{/usCountry}}
Focus on consistency first. Let your body adapt.{{/usCountry}}
Phase 2: Building your base{{/usCountry}}
Phase 2: Building your base{{/usCountry}}
8,000 steps/day and one zone two session/week{{/usCountry}}
8,000 steps/day and one zone two session/week{{/usCountry}}
Your body is adapting, your stamina is improving, and your recovery is better.{{/usCountry}}
Your body is adapting, your stamina is improving, and your recovery is better.{{/usCountry}}
Add one easy zone two cardio session per week.{{/usCountry}}
Add one easy zone two cardio session per week.{{/usCountry}}
Comfortable pace. Not breathless. Not extreme.{{/usCountry}}
Comfortable pace. Not breathless. Not extreme.{{/usCountry}}
Phase 3: Noticeably fitter
10,000 to 12,000 steps/day and two zone two sessions/week
Now, higher activity levels make sense.
Your recovery capacity has improved, your joints are stronger, and your body can handle more volume.
Phase 4: Accelerating fat loss
15,000 steps/day and two to three zone two sessions/week
This is where fat loss can speed up.
But keep an eye on recovery.
If gym performance starts to drop, reduce cardio before reducing food intake.
Phase 5: Leaner than ever
20,000 steps/day and two to three zone two sessions/week
Higher output can produce faster results.
But it only works because you build up to it gradually over months, not overnight.
Tips to remember
Here are a few things you need to remember about weight loss:
- Cardio does not cause fat loss by itself.
- A calorie deficit is what drives fat loss.
- Cardio simply helps you burn more energy and makes maintaining that deficit easier.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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