Fat loss coach shares the cardio routine that helped her lose weight from 84 to 54 kg sustainably

There are many plans that promise weight loss, but not all are effective. Anjali Sachan, a fat loss expert, shared her weight loss routine in an Instagram post dated May 22, 2026, which helped her lose 30 kg. She went from 84 kg to 54 kg with this cardio workout plan. Here’s the breakdown of her routine.

Cardio plan to lose stubborn weight.(Unsplash)

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Anjali said, “Most people jump straight to 10,000 steps a day and then wonder why they’re exhausted, their knees hurt, recovery suffers, and they quit within weeks.”

She highlighted that the problem isn’t cardio, the problem is doing too much, too soon.

Cardio routine for weight loss

Here's the weight loss plan you can follow:

Phase 1: Obese / Just starting out

4,000 steps/day

If you’re carrying extra weight, your joints and tendons are already under more stress.

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{{^usCountry}} Starting with high step counts can lead to: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Starting with high step counts can lead to: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} • Knee pain {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Knee pain {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Shin splints {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Shin splints {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Excessive fatigue {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Excessive fatigue {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Poor adherence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Poor adherence {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Focus on consistency first. Let your body adapt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Focus on consistency first. Let your body adapt. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Phase 2: Building your base {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Phase 2: Building your base {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 8,000 steps/day and one zone two session/week {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 8,000 steps/day and one zone two session/week {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Your body is adapting, your stamina is improving, and your recovery is better. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your body is adapting, your stamina is improving, and your recovery is better. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Add one easy zone two cardio session per week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Add one easy zone two cardio session per week. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Comfortable pace. Not breathless. Not extreme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Comfortable pace. Not breathless. Not extreme. {{/usCountry}}

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Phase 3: Noticeably fitter

10,000 to 12,000 steps/day and two zone two sessions/week

Now, higher activity levels make sense.

Your recovery capacity has improved, your joints are stronger, and your body can handle more volume.

Phase 4: Accelerating fat loss

15,000 steps/day and two to three zone two sessions/week

This is where fat loss can speed up.

But keep an eye on recovery.

If gym performance starts to drop, reduce cardio before reducing food intake.

Phase 5: Leaner than ever

20,000 steps/day and two to three zone two sessions/week

Higher output can produce faster results.

But it only works because you build up to it gradually over months, not overnight.

Cardio simply helps you burn more energy and makes maintaining that deficit easier. (Pexel)

Tips to remember

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Here are a few things you need to remember about weight loss:

Cardio does not cause fat loss by itself.

A calorie deficit is what drives fat loss.

calorie deficit is what drives fat loss. Cardio simply helps you burn more energy and makes maintaining that deficit easier.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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