Fatty liver in diabetics, obese people: Causes, complications, treatment, 5 ways to prevent it

Fatty liver is prevalent about 27% more in diabetic and obese people so take utmost care if you have diabetes or obesity. This is so because this condition is commonly seen in these vulnerable populations hence, health experts caution the patients to stay vigilant and take charge of your liver health.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Raosaheb Rathod, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist and Therapeutic Endoscopist at Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, revealed, “Currently, there is a growing menace of fatty liver disease as the majority of people are getting diagnosed with it. Fatty liver is a condition where excess fat is deposited on this organ. Also called as steatosis, this condition happens when more than 5- 10 percent of the weight of the liver is made up of fat.”

He highlighted -

The causes: Alcohol, diabetes, obesity, sedentary lifestyle,genetics and drugs are some of the factors behind the occurrence of this condition. The prevalence of this condition: Fatty liver is a common condition among people with prevalence about 27% more in diabetic and obese persons. It can occur at all ages including childhood, highest prevalence is in 40–50 year age group. Generally asymptomatic and detected incidentally on ultrasound while investigations for other problems. The complications: Progressive fat deposition causes liver cell damages and can leads to liver cirrhosis and liver cancer over the period of time if doesn’t intervene on time.However, what’s most worrisome is that even when people are detected with a fatty liver, they tend to ignore it simply because they don’t know its effects and consider it’s common routine problems not harmful – this is the biggest myth about fatty liver. Treatment: The doctor might prescribe medication to manage diabetes and keep the blood sugar levels under control. Exercise, a well-balanced diet and weight management can help to tackle this condition. Cut down on alcohol,smoking and stay hydrated by drinking enough water. Follow guidelines given by the expert and improve the quality of life

How can we prevent fatty liver disease?

Dr Raosaheb Rathod recommended the following 5 tips -

• Avoid alcohol or sedentary lifestyle

• Strict controls of diabetes or high cholesterol

• 30 -45 minutes exercise most days

• Maintain BMI (Body mass index)around 23

• Avoid carbohydrates and fat rich meals and eat healthy food.