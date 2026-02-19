Feel like you are falling just as you are about to sleep? Neurologist explains if it is normal and when to worry

Have you ever jolted awake from sleep because it felt like you were falling? There is a name for this feeling, and Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, explained what it is called in a post he shared on X on February 18. Hypnic jerks occur during Stage 1 sleep, the transition from wakefulness to sleep. (Freepik) Also Read | 93-year-old bodybuilder's 'biggest secret' to staying fit and active even in his nineties: 'Changed my diet entirely…' “Ever felt like you are falling… just as you are about to sleep, and your body suddenly jerks? That sudden ‘shock’ that wakes you up? It is called a Hypnic Jerk (also known as a sleep start). And no, it usually does not mean something is wrong with your brain,” Dr Sudhir explained in the post. The neurologist further outlined everything you need to know about this phenomenon, including when the hypnic jerk occurs, how it can be described, whether it is normal at all, when you should worry about it, whether you should take medicines, how to reduce them, and more.

Everything you should know about hypnic jerk According to the neurologist, patients describe hypnic jerks with the following phrases: “It feels like I am falling off a cliff,” “My leg suddenly kicks,” “I get an electric shock sensation,” “I wake up with a jolt just as I am drifting off,” and “Sometimes I see a flash or hear a snap.” He further added that a hypnic jerk may involve a 'sudden limb jerk (often in the legs), a whole-body twitch, and a brief racing heartbeat afterwards (from the surprise).' According to him, the sensation lasts less than a second. As for when a hypnic jerk happens, Dr Sudhir explained that it occurs during stage 1 of sleep – the transition from wakefulness to sleep. He further explained, “This is the lightest sleep stage, when your brain waves begin to slow, muscles relax, conscious awareness fades, and your brain and body are switching ‘modes’. Sometimes, that switch misfires, and you get a jerk. Think of it as a glitch during shutdown.” Is a hypnic jerk a normal phenomenon? “Yes. In most cases, it is completely normal. Up to 60 to 70% of people experience hypnic jerks at some point. They are considered a physiological phenomenon, not a disease,” Dr Sudhir noted. He further emphasised that it does not mean epilepsy, brain tumour, Parkinson’s disease, or vitamin deficiency. “If it happens occasionally, it is benign,” he added.

In typical hypnic jerks, no tests are required. No MRI. No EEG. No blood tests. (Picture credit: Freepik)