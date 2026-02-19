Feel like you are falling just as you are about to sleep? Neurologist explains if it is normal and when to worry
Have you ever jolted awake from sleep because it felt like you were falling? There is a name for this feeling, and Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, explained what it is called in a post he shared on X on February 18.
“Ever felt like you are falling… just as you are about to sleep, and your body suddenly jerks? That sudden ‘shock’ that wakes you up? It is called a Hypnic Jerk (also known as a sleep start). And no, it usually does not mean something is wrong with your brain,” Dr Sudhir explained in the post.
The neurologist further outlined everything you need to know about this phenomenon, including when the hypnic jerk occurs, how it can be described, whether it is normal at all, when you should worry about it, whether you should take medicines, how to reduce them, and more.
Everything you should know about hypnic jerk
According to the neurologist, patients describe hypnic jerks with the following phrases: “It feels like I am falling off a cliff,” “My leg suddenly kicks,” “I get an electric shock sensation,” “I wake up with a jolt just as I am drifting off,” and “Sometimes I see a flash or hear a snap.”
He further added that a hypnic jerk may involve a 'sudden limb jerk (often in the legs), a whole-body twitch, and a brief racing heartbeat afterwards (from the surprise).' According to him, the sensation lasts less than a second.
As for when a hypnic jerk happens, Dr Sudhir explained that it occurs during stage 1 of sleep – the transition from wakefulness to sleep. He further explained, “This is the lightest sleep stage, when your brain waves begin to slow, muscles relax, conscious awareness fades, and your brain and body are switching ‘modes’. Sometimes, that switch misfires, and you get a jerk. Think of it as a glitch during shutdown.”
Is a hypnic jerk a normal phenomenon?
“Yes. In most cases, it is completely normal. Up to 60 to 70% of people experience hypnic jerks at some point. They are considered a physiological phenomenon, not a disease,” Dr Sudhir noted. He further emphasised that it does not mean epilepsy, brain tumour, Parkinson’s disease, or vitamin deficiency. “If it happens occasionally, it is benign,” he added.
But when should you worry about them? According to the neurologist, you should see a doctor when jerks happen many times nightly, they are worsening progressively, you have daytime sleepiness, there are rhythmic jerks throughout sleep, and there is confusion, tongue bite, or loss of awareness (to rule out seizures). Otherwise, you have no reason to panic.
Medicine and treatment
As for whether tests and medicines are needed to treat this condition, he explained, “In typical hypnic jerks, no tests are required. No MRI. No EEG. No blood tests. Clinical history is enough. Over-investigation often increases anxiety, which actually worsens the jerks.”
“In most people, no medication is needed. If severe and sleep-disrupting, doctors may rarely use low-dose clonazepam (short term), but this is uncommon. Treat the trigger, not the jerk,” he added.
Lastly, the neurologist explained what increases hypnic jerks, emphasising that they are more common with:
- Sleep deprivation
- Stress & anxiety
- Caffeine (especially evening intake)
- Nicotine
- Late-night intense exercise
- Excess screen exposure before bed
“In short: a wired brain struggles to 'power down," he noted. As for ways to reduce hypnic jerks, he suggested a few evidence-based strategies, including “sleep hygiene, fixed sleep timing in a dark and cool room, no screens 60 minutes before bed, cut caffeine after 2 PM, wind-down ritual like reading, breathing exercises, light stretching, manage stress, mindfulness, journaling, CBT if anxiety is prominent, regular exercise (but not late night), and avoid doom-scrolling in bed.”
According to him, your brain needs a smooth landing, not a crash landing. So, though hypnic jerks are common, harmless, short-lasting, and not a neurological disease, the real culprit is often the “modern lifestyle, not your nervous system. If this happens to you, you are normal. Sleep peacefully.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
