Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 3 lifestyle changes to balance blood sugar without medicines
Simple lifestyle changes can help regulate blood sugar and lower hbA1c levels, without the need for medications. Fitness coach Raj shares his 3-step routine.
Struggling to keep your blood sugar levels steady or looking to reduce your HbA1c? The HbA1c test, also known as glycated haemoglobin, measures your average blood sugar levels over the past two to three months by assessing the percentage of haemoglobin coated with glucose. It is a key marker used in diagnosing and managing diabetes - and an important indicator of long-term metabolic health. While medication is sometimes necessary, meaningful improvements can often begin with consistent, simple lifestyle changes.
Chennai-based fitness trainer with 18 years of experience, Raj Ganpath - founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy - has shared a practical, three-step guide to improving blood sugar balance and lowering your HbA1c levels through simple lifestyle changes - without relying on medication.
In an Instagram video shared on February 11, the fitness trainer breaks down the scientific evidence behind each step, emphasising that consistently following the routine for the next three months can lead to tangible improvements.
Step 1: Start meals with veggies
Raj recommends beginning every meal with a cup of vegetables - ideally choosing fibre-rich options over starchy varieties to support steadier blood sugar levels. He highlights, “Start every meal with one cup or 150 grams of vegetables. They can be cooked or raw, your call, but make sure they are fibrous vegetables and not starchy vegetables.”
The fitness trainer explains the science behind starting meals with veggies as follows:
- Fibre slows gastric emptying
- Blunts post-meal glucose spikes
- Improves insulin sensitivity over time
- Improves gut microbiome which results in better glucose regulation
Step 2: Walking after every meal
The next step is to take a short walk after every meal - a simple yet highly effective habit that the fitness coach considers the most powerful of the three for stabilising blood sugar. He advises, “After every meal, go for a 15 to 20 minute walk. Post-meal walking is one of the most underrated glucose tools. Even 10 minutes helps.” Raj outlines the benefits as follows:
- Muscle contractions pull glucose into cells without needing as much insulin
- Directly reduces post-meal glucose
- Reduces total daily glucose exposure
Step 3: Replace starch with proteins
Raj suggests swapping out 25 percent of the starchy components in your meals for protein-rich foods, a shift that can help improve satiety and promote more stable energy levels. He explains, “In all your meals, replace 25 percent of starch with something that is rich in protein. That means remove ¼ of idli, dosa, naan, roti, whatever starch you're eating, and replace it with something that is rich in protein like curd, lentils, meat, eggs, tofu, tempeh, anything that you prefer.”
The fitness trainer outlines the following science-backed benefits:
- Lowers glycemic load
- Improves satiety which leads to potential fat loss
- Preserves lean mass and that improves insulin sensitivity
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
