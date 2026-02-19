93-year-old bodybuilder's 'biggest secret' to staying fit and active even in his nineties: 'Changed my diet entirely…'

At an age when many are slowing down, Jim Arrington is scaling up. At 93 years old, the California-based great-grandfather isn’t just 'active' — he is the official Guinness World Record holder for the oldest competitive bodybuilder. Also read | 94-year-old man's daily routine proves longevity doesn't require 'costly gym membership, supplements, protein powder' Jim Arrington spoke about his diet and training secrets in an old interview. (Guinness World Records)

While his grit in the gym is legendary, Jim once revealed that the real battle for longevity was won in the kitchen. By ditching the traditional bulking staples of his youth, he explained how he has managed to defy the biological clock.

From beef to mushrooms For decades, Jim said he followed the classic bodybuilding blueprint: heavy weights and even heavier protein from dairy and meat. However, as he entered his nineties, he realised his body was no longer recovery-friendly. Recognising that inflammation was the enemy of ageing joints and muscles, he performed a total dietary overhaul. His new regime focused on healthy fats and anti-inflammatory foods.

In a video shared on YouTube on July 19, 2023, by Guinness World Records, Jim (who was 90 at the time) shared that he replaced his 'old-style' diet of heavy milk and beef consumption with a diet rich in olive oil and mushrooms: "I used to do the old-style (diet). Lots of milk and lots of beef. Those are the two foods that I'm not allergic but they lead to inflammation. I've changed my diet entirely. I'm doing more full of olive oil, mushrooms, things like that, so I figured if I did that, I could continue training, and I could keep this thing up."

Training smarter, not just harder Jim’s gym routine would humble men a third of his age. He shared that he trained three times a week, with sessions lasting two hours each. His secret wasn't just lifting heavy; it was about mechanical tension, since he believed in 'no pain, no gain'.

He said he focused on a gruelling '10-10-10' method: perform 10 repetitions, hold the weight for a 10-second isometric squeeze, and perform another 10 repetitions to ‘get the burn’.

The philosophy of adaptability Perhaps the most profound lesson from Jim’s journey was his mental flexibility. He was born a 'sickly' child with a small frame, but he refused to let his starting point — or his age — dictate his finish line. He said: "The whole thing about bodybuilding is adaptation. What works for a person at one time in their life isn't the same (later)."

By listening to his body and refusing to remain stagnant, Jim continues to redefine the limits of human ageing, one rep at a time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.