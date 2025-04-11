Feeling down? Study reveals probiotics may give your low mood a helping hand

Probiotics, the good bacteria, have earned a good rep for being the ultimate bestie, the 3 AM late-night-talks-type buddy for your gut health. The good bacteria help with digestion and improve your gut microbiome. More and more people are incorporating probiotics into their daily diets through yoghurts, fermented foods like kimchi, and even supplements. Probiotics help you feel less low.(Shutterstock)

Turns out probiotics also benefit our minds. A study published in the journal npj Mental Health Research shared that probiotics can lower negative feelings.

How probiotics help people feel better

Yoghurts contain probiotics.(Shutterstock)

The researchers examined healthy young adults who had taken probiotic supplements every day for a month. These included bacteria types like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. In yoghurt, cheese and sauerkraut, these bacteria types are found.

The researchers also tracked their moods every day. The participants were asked to write down how they felt every day.

After taking the probiotics for two weeks, the participants of the study reported low negative feelings. Another group who consumed placebo tablets (only believed the pills were probiotics) did not show any improvements. This shows the influence of good bacteria on moods.

The study noted that probiotics only reduce negative feelings, whereas antidepressants tend to reduce both negative and positive emotions. However, the researchers also warned that probiotics are not a replacement for antidepressants, especially for those experiencing serious mental health conditions.

Probiotics work best for whom?

According to the researchers, people who tend to avoid risks benefit more from probiotics when it comes to improving mood. People who are risk-averse are more careful and may be anxious or worried about the consequences. However, the probiotics reduced feelings like stress or anxiety.

Furthermore, the study found that probiotics also help in processing emotional information, as participants showed an improved ability in reading facial expressions. It shows that probiotics make people emotionally sharp, picking up on cues easily.

The researchers note that while there is still a long way to go in understanding how probiotics affect the brain, the findings open up new possibilities for gentler forms of treatment.

