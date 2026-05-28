Feeling guilty about taking afternoon naps? Cardiologist says it can be the ‘most powerful’ habit to reset your brain

That familiar 2 pm energy crash can feel brutal – your eyes get heavy, your focus slips, and staying upright at your desk can start to feel like fighting a war. But according to experts, that afternoon slump is not your body failing you; it may simply be your body asking for rest and recovery. Instead of pushing through exhaustion or feeling guilty for slowing down, giving yourself permission to pause for a short nap could leave you feeling more refreshed, mentally clearer and better equipped to take on the rest of the day.

Afternoon naps can actually help with focus and energy!(Unsplash)

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Dr Alok Chopra, founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Aashlok Hospital, New Delhi, with over 40 years of experience, is highlighting the benefits of taking a short afternoon nap when energy levels begin to dip. In an Instagram video shared on May 27, the cardiologist explains how a brief nap can help reset the brain, reduce mental fatigue and leave you feeling more refreshed and energised.

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{{^usCountry}} Do you feel guilty about afternoon naps? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Do you feel guilty about afternoon naps? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Chopra highlights that one of the most powerful things you can do for your brain is take an afternoon nap – something many people often feel guilty about. But he is not referring to a long, sluggish two-hour sleep. Instead, the cardiologist points to what he calls theta rhythm sleep, a unique state in which you remain slightly aware while the brain enters a deeply restorative mode. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Chopra highlights that one of the most powerful things you can do for your brain is take an afternoon nap – something many people often feel guilty about. But he is not referring to a long, sluggish two-hour sleep. Instead, the cardiologist points to what he calls theta rhythm sleep, a unique state in which you remain slightly aware while the brain enters a deeply restorative mode. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “One of the most powerful things that you can do for your brain is something most people feel guilty about: an afternoon nap. But I'm not talking about long, lazy sleep. I am talking about a very specific phase called the theta rhythm sleep. This is a unique state where you are asleep but still slightly aware. If someone calls your name, you might respond, but your brain has already entered a deep restorative mode.”

Why afternoon naps work

According to Dr Chopra, energy levels naturally dip around 2:30 in the afternoon as part of the body’s circadian rhythm. Taking a short 20-minute nap during this window can help the brain shift from a stressed state into a restorative one, supporting better mental clarity, focus and overall performance. He explains that you may wake up feeling refreshed and re-energised, with problems that felt difficult earlier suddenly seeming easier to process or solve.

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The cardiologist explains, “Around 2:30 in the afternoon, your body naturally dips into this. This is not random; this is part of your body clock. If you take a 20-minute nap at this time, your brain shifts out of stress into repair, clarity, and integration. Many times you wake up with these answers that you didn't have before. And many of my patients tell me...doctor, how to do this in the office. I tell them just put your head down for 15 to 20 minutes, reset yourself, you work better after that.”

Even in the middle of a busy workday, stepping away for a quick 20-minute reset can do more for your brain than pushing through exhaustion. It not only helps beat that familiar 2 pm slump – when your eyes feel heavy and staying focused at your desk starts to feel like a battle – but also gives your brain a chance to recover from built-up stress. The result? Better focus, sharper mental clarity, and often more productive work once you return.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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