In today’s fast-paced world, stress has become one of the most common health issues we face. While therapies, meditation, and other options can help, some foods can also help reduce it. Dr Parameshwara CM, colorectal surgeon and gut specialist, in an Instagram post dated September 26, 2026, shared food options you can incorporate into your diet to reduce stress.

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​1. Dark chocolate

Dr Parameshwara highlighted that dark chocolate with higher cocoa content provides cocoa flavanols and antioxidant compounds. In small portions, it can be a satisfying treat during stressful days.

Try: Choose dark chocolate with 70% or more cocoa and keep the portion small.

Dark chocolate with higher cocoa content provides cocoa flavanols and antioxidant compounds.

2. Bananas

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{{^usCountry}} Bananas provide vitamin B6, potassium, and carbohydrates. “Vitamin B6 is involved in the production of neurotransmitters that support normal brain function,” said Dr Parameshwara. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bananas provide vitamin B6, potassium, and carbohydrates. “Vitamin B6 is involved in the production of neurotransmitters that support normal brain function,” said Dr Parameshwara. {{/usCountry}}

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Easy choice: Have a banana as a snack or add it to oats.

3. Nuts

According to Dr Parameshwara, almonds, walnuts, and pistachios provide healthy fats, magnesium, protein, and other nutrients. Magnesium plays an important role in normal nerve and muscle function.

Tip: A small handful makes a simple snack.

4. Curd

Curd provides protein and beneficial bacteria that can support a healthy gut. Your gut and brain communicate with each other through the gut-brain axis.

Try: Plain curd with your regular meals.

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5. Tulsi tea

Dr Parameshwara highlighted that tulsi is traditionally used as a calming herbal drink and contains antioxidant plant compounds. A warm cup can be a simple way to slow down and relax during a busy day.

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Try: Enjoy it without adding too much sugar.

6. Leafy greens

“Spinach, methi, and other greens provide folate, magnesium, fibre, and other essential nutrients,” said Dr Parameshwara. A nutrient-rich diet supports overall brain and body health.

Tip: Add greens to dal, curries, soups, or salads.

7. Fatty fish

Sardines, mackerel, and salmon are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fats are important for brain and cardiovascular health.

Try: Include fish as part of a balanced diet if you eat seafood.

Flaxseeds, chia seeds, and pumpkin seeds are packed with fibre, healthy fats.

8. Whole fruits

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Guava, oranges, berries, and other fruits provide fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. They are a better everyday choice than sugary drinks or fruit juices.

Tip: Choose whole fruit for better fibre intake.

9. Seeds

Flaxseeds, chia seeds, and pumpkin seeds are packed with fibre, healthy fats, magnesium, and plant-based nutrients. They can support gut health, heart health, and overall nutrition as part of a balanced diet.

Try: Add 1-2 tablespoons to oats, curd, smoothies, or salads.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.