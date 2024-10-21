As Diwali approaches, the quest for radiant skin intensifies and the changing weather, late-night celebrations plus exposure to pollution can take a toll on your skin, making a pre-festival skincare routine essential. Whether it is hydration, exfoliation or rejuvenation, starting early ensures you will achieve that flawless, festive glow in time for the celebrations. Festive glow goals: Transform your skin with these pre-Diwali beauty treatments (File Photo)

With numerous skin rejuvenation techniques gaining popularity, many people are turning to hydrating fillers, microneedling and PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) therapy. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shweta Mishra, Facial Cosmetic and Aesthetic Surgeon at Sharva Clinic in New Delhi, shared, “These treatments not only restore moisture and boost collagen production but also address issues like fine lines, uneven texture, and dullness. Whether you’re looking to achieve a natural glow or tackle specific skin concerns, these advanced therapies can provide long-lasting results. With proper aftercare and guidance from a certified doctor, you’ll be ready to shine bright this festive season, radiating beauty from within.”

Let’s explore these treatments and their benefits to help you make an informed decision.

1. Hydrating fillers: To achieve that glow

Hydrating fillers, often made from hyaluronic acid, are injectable treatments that add volume to the skin and provide deep hydration. Unlike traditional fillers that primarily focus on contouring, hydrating fillers enhance the skin's overall texture and glow.

Facial fillers are the secret to restoring youthful volume and smoothing wrinkles.(Pixabay)

Its benefits:

Hydrating fillers attract water molecules, providing immediate hydration to the skin. Plumpness: They restore lost volume, making the skin appear fuller and more youthful.

They restore lost volume, making the skin appear fuller and more youthful. Improved texture: These fillers can smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, resulting in a more even skin surface.

These fillers can smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, resulting in a more even skin surface. Long-lasting effects: While results are not permanent, they can last several months, providing ample time to enjoy a luminous complexion for festive celebrations.

2. Microneedling:

Microneedling, is also known as collagen induction therapy. This process stimulates the body’s natural healing response, promoting collagen and elastin production.

Microneedling is a foundational treatment that involves using fine needles to create tiny micro injuries in the skin (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Its benefits:

Enhanced collagen production: The micro-injuries trigger collagen synthesis, improving skin elasticity and firmness.

The micro-injuries trigger collagen synthesis, improving skin elasticity and firmness. Minimised scars and pores: It effectively reduces the appearance of acne scars, enlarged pores, and uneven texture.

It effectively reduces the appearance of acne scars, enlarged pores, and uneven texture. Improved absorption: Microneedling increases the absorption of topical products, enhancing their effectiveness.

Microneedling increases the absorption of topical products, enhancing their effectiveness. Quick recovery: Most patients experience minimal downtime, making it a convenient option for those preparing for festive gatherings.

3. PRP Therapy: Harnessing your body’s healing power

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy involves drawing a small amount of the patient's blood, processing it to isolate the platelets, and then injecting the concentrated platelets back into the skin. This treatment harnesses the body's natural healing properties to rejuvenate the skin.

A vampire facial, also known as PRP therapy, is a combination of two procedures: platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and microneedling. (Unsplash)

Its benefits:

Natural rejuvenation: PRP uses your body’s own growth factors to promote healing, making it a safe and natural option.

PRP uses your body’s own growth factors to promote healing, making it a safe and natural option. Diminished fine lines: It effectively reduces fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin.

It effectively reduces fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin. Improved skin tone: PRP can enhance skin texture and tone, resulting in a youthful, radiant appearance.

PRP can enhance skin texture and tone, resulting in a youthful, radiant appearance. Long lasting results: The results can last for several months, especially when combined with other treatments.

Choosing the Right Treatment

When considering skin rejuvenation treatments, it is crucial to consult a professional as they can assess your skin type, concerns and goals to recommend the most suitable option. Each treatment has its unique advantages and may be used in combination for optimal results.

Dr Shweta Mishra said, “I can confidently say that hydrating fillers, microneedling and PRP therapy each offer unique benefits for achieving radiant skin. Hydrating fillers provide instant hydration and volume, smoothing fine lines for a youthful glow. Microneedling stimulates collagen production, minimizes scars and pores, and enhances product absorption, all with minimal downtime. PRP therapy utilises your body’s own platelets to rejuvenate the skin naturally, reducing fine lines and improving overall tone.”

She concluded, “Together, these techniques can effectively transform your skin, making them ideal choices for special occasions and festive celebrations. Always consult a qualified professional to find the best option for your skin type and goals. With Diwali around the corner, investing in skin rejuvenation techniques like hydrating fillers, microneedling, and PRP therapy can help you achieve the glowing skin you desire. By understanding these treatments and their benefits, you can make informed choices to look your best during the festivities. Remember to prioritise professional guidance to ensure safe and effective results.”

Enjoy a radiant Diwali!