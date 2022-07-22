'Fire up the legs’: Janhvi Kapoor’s trainer demonstrates lunge variations

A leg day is nothing without lunges. Lunges focus on strengthening the legs and toning them. Usually performed by standing and then folding one leg from the knee forward and the other one backwards, and alternately, lunges bring with themselves a range of health benefits. Lunges help in increasing muscle mass in core, butt and legs. It also helps in working out of abdominal muscles, back muscles, gluteal muscles, quadriceps, hamstrings and calves. Lunges also help in improving the posture and the range of motion of the body. However, with little variations, we can achieve more with lunges. Namrata Purohit, fitness trainer to multiple Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali khan and Janhvi Kapor, shared a short video demonstrating a few lunge variations that can help in shaping up the legs.

Namrata started Friday on the right note with an intense routine of lunge variations. In the video, Namrata can be seen starting her routine with Stationary Lunges. Then she can be seen moving on to performing Backwards Lunges and Pendulum Lunges. She wrapped up her lunge variation routine with Lunge Lifts and Lunge Jumps. “Fire up the legs! Try these lunge variations, add them to your routine and enjoy the way your legs burn and shape up,” she wrote in the caption and gave us the necessary fitness boost we need before we make our way into the weekend. Take a look at her video here:

The lunge variations performed by Namrata in the video comes with multiple health benefits. Stationary Lunges help in working out of the glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings, while Backwards Lunges or Reverse Lunges help in activating the core and stabilising the front leg. Pendulum Lunges help in strengthening, balancing and gaining control of the muscles, Lunge Lifts and Lunge Jumps are lower body routine which helps in adding more intensity to the basic lunges and amping up the benefits.

