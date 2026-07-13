Fitness coach Devin Physique says endless crunches won't burn belly fat; here's what works instead

Belly fat is the last thing to leave the body and the first thing that shows up as fat. While crunches are considered one of the ways to get rid of belly fat, they aren’t alone going to get you the desired result. Devin Physique, a fitness coach and social media content creator, took to Instagram on July 12, 2026, to share what actually works for belly fat.

Here’s what you need to do to get rid of that stubborn belly fat. (Unsplash)

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Reason behind belly fat

Devin highlighted that belly fat isn’t only about doing more ab workouts. First, we need to understand why it's stuck. Belly fat is tied to your cortisol, your insulin, and your total body fat. High stress and bad sleep keep cortisol high, which stores fat right around your midsection.

According to Devin, even if you can do 1,000 crunches a day and it won't touch it. You burn belly fat by lowering stress, eating in a deficit, and building muscle.

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Things that burn belly fat

{{^usCountry}} According to Devin, here are the five things that actually burn belly fat: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Devin, here are the five things that actually burn belly fat: {{/usCountry}}

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1. Eat in a calorie deficit. Fat leaves your whole body, not just your stomach.

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2. Hit a gram of protein per pound of goal bodyweight.

3. Lift weights 3 to 4 times a week.

4. Walk 8,000 to 10,000 steps a day.

5. Sleep 7 to 9 hours and cut the alcohol.

Workout for belly fat

Day 1: Upper body

Bench Press: 4 sets x 6 to 8 reps

Seated Row: 3 sets x 8 to 10 reps

Shoulder Press: 3 sets x 8 to 10 reps

Lat Pulldown: 3 sets x 10 to 12 reps

Tri Pushdowns: 3 sets x 12 to 15 reps

Day 2: Lower body

Squat: 4 sets x 6 to 10 reps

Romanian Deadlift: 3 sets x 8 to 10 reps

Walking Lunges: 3 sets x 20 steps

Leg Curl: 3 sets x 12 to 15 reps

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Calf Raises: 4 sets x 15 to 20 reps

Day 3: Full body

Goblet Squat: 3 sets x 10 to 12 reps

Cable Row: 3 sets x 10 to 12 reps

Lateral Raises: 3 sets x 12 to 15 reps

Plank: 3 sets x 30 to 60 sec

You need to lower your stress, eat in a deficit, build muscle, and the belly fat comes off.

Nutrition and routine

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Foods that fight belly fat include:

Lean proteins (chicken, beef, fish, eggs)

High fibre veggies (broccoli, spinach, peppers)

Whole food carbs (rice, potatoes, oats)

Fruit (berries, apples, bananas)

Healthy fats (avocado, olive oil, nuts)

Cut the liquid calories, processed snacks, and alcohol.

According to Devin, the daily routine that ties it together:

Protein at every meal

8,000 to 10,000 steps

10-minute walk after meals

7 to 9 hours of sleep

No food 2 to 3 hours before bed

Manage your stress daily

Devin highlights that stop wasting time on endless ab workouts. You need to lower your stress, eat in a deficit, build muscle, and the belly fat comes off.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.