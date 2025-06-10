Fitness coach loses weight in 7 days with 20-minute walk: ‘It burns more belly fat than hours of cardio’

Walking is the underrated trick to losing weight. But, what if we told you a trick that could help you burn more belly fat than hours of cardio? According to a fitness coach and influencer, Neha, she followed a 20-minute walking exercise for a week, and it helped her lose nearly 1 kg. Let's find out what she did. If your goal this summer is to burn fat and maintain muscle, try this walking routine. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Gastroenterologist shares 3 foods he eats every morning for gut and liver health: Berries to black coffee

On May 26, Neha shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “I wish my followers knew that a 20-minute walk at 4.0 speed and 12 incline after your workout burns belly fat faster than hours of cardio.” In the post, she explained how the walking exercise works to help burn your belly fat.

20-minute walking exercise to lose 1 kg

“I started this a WEEK AGO and already lost nearly 1 kg,” Neha said in the post. The fitness coach explained that while doing the exercise, she didn’t think it would work because it didn't lead to her panting or getting tired while doing the routine. However, it worked. The key? “As long as your diet’s on point,” she revealed. “Highly recommend if your goal this summer is to burn fat and maintain muscle.”

How does the 20-minute walking routine work

The fitness coach suggested walking for 20 minutes on the treadmill after you are done with the workouts of the day. “Walk at 4.0 speed and a 12 incline after your workout,” she said. But how does it burn more belly fat than hours of cardio? According to her, this is why:

1. Fat is the fuel

After lifting, your body’s out of carbs, so it turns to fat for energy, especially belly fat.

2. Fat-burning zone

The incline keeps your heart rate just right to burn fat without overdoing it.

3. Afterburn effect

You keep burning calories even after you stop, thanks to EPOC. According to the Cleveland Clinic, often called the afterburn effect, EPOC is the increased use of oxygen and calories after you stop exercising.

4. Fat loss. Low stress, high reward

No crazy cortisol spikes. Just steady, effective.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.