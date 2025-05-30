Fitness coach recommends 4 exercises to improve shoulder mobility for those sitting at desk for long hours

Sitting for long hours at a desk affects your posture, often making you hunch forward with arms extended towards the keyboard. Your shoulders start to feel tight, causing serious discomfort. Along with this, your back also feels the strain. Improper posture over time sets the stage for chronic pain and lowers your overall performance. But with the help of a few smart exercises, you can improve your shoulder mobility. Sitting at a desk for a long time, working on a laptop, may make your shoulders feel stiff and sore.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rishabh Malhotra, fitness coach and founder at Tagda Raho, highlighted the importance of shoulder mobility for overall functional fitness.

He said, “One thing I see a lot in today’s fitness crowd is tight shoulders and limited overhead mobility, thanks to hours at a desk, poor posture, or skipping joint prep. Strong shoulders are important, but mobile shoulders are what keep you pain-free and powerful, especially if you run, lift, or do any functional movement. I recommend four shoulder mobility exercises to unlock and strengthen those joints. No fancy machines, just mudgars and awareness. Make sure to pair these with your regular strength or running training, especially during warm-ups or recovery days."

The fitness coach shared four exercises and how to do them:

1. Front-to-back swings

Equipment: Light wooden or steel Mudgar (2–5 kg)

How to do it:

Stand with legs shoulder-width apart. Hold the mudgar with a single hand.

Start swinging the mudgar to the front and back, stopping at the shoulder level.

Eyes will always follow the club. The swing has to be till shoulder level—both front and back. No jerky movement as the club is brought down.

Reps: 10 each direction x 2 sets

Muscle Focus: Deltoids, scapular stabilisers, rotator cuff

Why: Builds grip strength and loosens up tight joints.

2. Side-to-side swings

Side-to-side swings improve scapular mobility.(PC: Tagda Raho)

Equipment: Light mudgar or gada(2–5 kg)

How to do it:

Stand with legs shoulder-width apart. Hold the mudgar with single hand.

Start swinging the mudgar from side to side, stopping at the shoulder level.

Eyes will always follow the equipment. The swing has to be shoulder-level, both sides. There should be no jerky movement as the club is brought down. Don't muscle the club. Heels have to remain planted.

Reps: 10–12 reps x 2 sets

Muscle Focus: Deltoids, rotator cuff, scapula

Why: Improves scapular mobility.

3. Double-hand pendulum swings

Equipment: Light Gada (or Mudgar) (3–5 kg)

How to do it:

Hold the gada/mudgar with both hands behind the head. Maintain a loose grip

Swing the gada like a pendulum from one shoulder to the other

Do not grip too tightly. The swing has to be generated by the movement of the feet and hips, not using just the hands. Allow the chest and shoulders to open up. Keep the elbows close to the head without flaring out.

Reps: 10 swings each grip x 2–3 sets

Muscle Focus: Deltoids, traps, triceps, lats, core

4. Double-hand pullbacks

Double-hand pullbacks target the lats and core.(PC: Tagda raho)

How to do it:

Hold the mudgar with two hands with forearms at 90 degrees, elbow tucked in.

Move the weight over the head towards the spine, stop just before it touches the back.

Do not rely on momentum, go slow and controlled.

Ensure elbows are close to the head and not flared out. Ensure full range of motion behind the head, going as deep as you can without elbows flaring. Inhale as the club goes back.

Exhale as the club is brought back to neutral. Ensure core and glutes are engaged to avoid over-arching of the back.

Reps: 10 each grip x 2–3 sets

Muscle Focus: Deltoids, traps, triceps, lats, core

Why: Classic strength and mobility move that builds strong, supple shoulders, lats and core strength.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.