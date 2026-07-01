Fitness coach reveals what happens when you perform an incline walk after lifting weights
Strength training helps the body burns through its glycogen reserves; following it up with cardio thus allows one to burn body fat, shares Lukas Dudenas.
Regular workouts are a non-negotiable part of a healthy lifestyle. That involves performing both cardio and strength training throughout the week. The first group of exercises improve one’s cardiovascular health, while the second builds and maintains muscles.
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While both are necessary, there is still some debate about the best order in which they should be performed. Taking to Instagram on June 28, online fitness coach and content creator Lukas Dudenas shared why opting for medium-intensity cardio after strength training is the better option.
Going for an inclined walk after lifting weights is beneficial for everyone, and also for women above 30 in particular, he noted. The benefits he mentioned are presented as follows.
Point 1
Performing strength training means that the body is well warmed up and the glycogen levels are running low, as they have been utilised while lifting weights. Therefore, turning to cardio at this point ensures that fat is being utilised without the muscles being hurt.
In the words of Lukas, “Your muscles are already warm. Your glycogen is already low. That’s the window your body turns to fat for fuel, not your muscles. This is the part most women don’t know, and it changes everything.”
Point 2
Since the body has turned to stored fat as the primary source of energy, engaging in cardio helps keep the heart rate up and energy requirement high, which in turn leads to more fat being burned.
As Lukas stated, “After lifting, your body shifts to fat as its primary fuel source. You’ve already burned through those glycogen stores. An incline walk keeps your heart rate in the fat-burning zone without spiking cortisol.”
Point 3
The importance of keeping cortisol levels low is that high cortisol would not allow one to burn belly fat. This is what makes all the difference.
As Lukas noted, “High cortisol means belly fat that won’t budge. This is especially true for women in their 30s. A steady incline walk after lifting helps keep cortisol low while you’re still burning calories. That’s the difference between spinning your wheels and actually changing your body composition.”
Protocol for inclined walk
The fitness coach suggested maintaining the following during the walk.
Incline: 8-12
Speed: 3-4 mph
Duration: 15-30 minutes
He also suggested not holding on to anything while walking. Letting the arms swing by the body is just fine.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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