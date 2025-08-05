Fitness coach shares 3 signs your body is storing fat when you are trying to lose it: 'Not eating enough fats'

One of the biggest challenges in weight loss arises when the body begins to store fat, making it harder to shed those extra kilos. Fortunately, the body gives early warning signs of fat storage, and recognising these signs can help you take timely action to address them. Helen Laverick is a fitness coach who shares weight loss tips, mainly for women. From diet and workout hacks to sharing lifestyle habits that can accelerate weight loss, Helen’s Instagram profile is replete with fat loss tips. Also read | Fitness coach explains why weight loss is harder for short people: 5 tips to smartly drop kilos Know the signs of the body storing fat.

On August 4, Helen shared an Instagram post explaining the signs of the body storing fat. “I used to think fat loss was all about being in a calorie deficit. Here are 3 signs your body might be struggling to break down fat (even if you’re eating less)," she added.

1. You’re always cold:

Constantly cold hands, feet, or just feeling frozen when others are fine? That’s a red flag your metabolism needs to wake up! Low energy intake = less thyroid output (specifically T3) = your body starts conserving energy instead of burning it!

2. You’re holding water and feeling puffy:

Bloating, swollen fingers, or a soft feeling? This can be water retention from high cortisol (stress hormone), not enough food volume, low protein, or even electrolytes being out of whack. It’s not always fat; it’s your body trying to you that you're either not getting enough water or nutrients. Also read | Woman who shed 22 kilos shares 6 things that 'nobody warns you about before losing weight'

3. You’re not eating enough fats or carbs:

Healthy fats support your hormones (like estrogen and progesterone). Cut them too low, and your body literally struggles to function, let alone drop fat! Same with carbs: too little for too long = low energy, poor performance, and a stressed-out body struggles to lose fat!

“You need the right mix, not just low calories. I used to live off low cal foods and thought I was doing it right, but when I focused on eating enough of the right things (protein, fats, carbs) everything changed,” Helen added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.