Woman who shed 22 kilos shares 6 things that 'nobody warns you about before losing weight'

Losing weight is a significant achievement for people who are on their fitness journies. But certain unsaid things surface after losing weight, a kind of emotional whiplash that doesn't receive as much attention as it should have. Content creator Soraya frequently shares her learnings from her 50-pound weight loss journey. (PC: IG/@soraya.nodrab)

Soraya Nodrab, a content creator who lost 50 pounds (22 kilos), frequently documents her fitness journey and shares tips on Instagram with her followers. In a post dated June 8, Soraya shed light on the less-talked-about emotional side of weight loss. These include body image struggles to energy dips. Surprisingly, she added, no one warns about these shifts.

1. People will treat you differently

Soraya wrote in the caption, “People will treat you different and it’s kinda weird. All of a sudden people are being nicer, flirting more, complimenting you… and you’re like ‘where was this energy before?’ It makes you realize how much the world judges people by their body.” This highlights a harsh truth about society. People often judge based on appearance. The change in interaction, as Soraya pointed out, demonstrates the deep-seated body image biases which are frequent in everyday interactions.

2. World is fatphobic

Since the interactions change, it also nods towards a bigger truth that the world tends to be fatphobic. Soraya noted, “You’ll see how fatphobic the world really is. Like, you knew it before but once you start getting treated better, it hits different. You notice how unfair it is, and it kinda makes you mad that your body had to change for people to show basic respect.”

3. Change may not come right away

“You might not see your progress right away. Even when your clothes fit better or the scale changes, your brain might still see the ‘old you.’ That’s called body dysmorphia, and it can be super real. The mental side takes longer to catch up,” the content creator addressed the psychological aspect of weight loss.

4. Dip in energy

“Some days it feels like nothing’s changed. You’ll wake up bloated or tired and feel like all your hard work disappeared overnight. It didn’t ! Your body is just doing its thing. Be patient with it," Soraya called out the emotional rollercoaster of the weight loss journey, where how despite losing weight, all the progress may feel invisible with prominent self-doubts.

5. Discipline = confidence

Discipline boosts confidence, and the same happened with Soraya. It builds inner trust and acts as a form of self-empowerment, helping one feel strong and capable.

She added,“The more you show up for yourself, the more you trust yourself. You’ll start to feel proud, strong, and capable, not just because of your body, but because of your mindset."

6. Your goals will grow with you

“At first, it’s like ‘I just wanna lose a bit.’ But then you start thinking bigger: ‘I wanna feel strong, I wanna move better, I wanna feel GOOD.’ It becomes less about shrinking and more about leveling up,” the content creator hinted at how aspirational and motivating the entire journey of weight loss can be and how the goals evolve.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.