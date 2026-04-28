Fitness coach shares 5 supplements most people are likely to benefit from: Protein, vitamin D, omega3s and more

In today’s wellness landscape, supplements are often seen as a must-have for better health and fitness – but their real purpose is far more specific. Rather than being a shortcut or a one-size-fits-all solution, supplements are designed to bridge nutritional gaps in your diet. This makes it crucial to understand whether you actually need them, and if so, which ones truly make a difference.

Read more to find out what supplements you might need!(Unsplash)

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Raj Ganpath, a Chennai-based fitness coach with 18 years of experience, founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, is highlighting five supplements that many people may benefit from incorporating into their routine. In an Instagram video shared on April 28, he breaks down why these supplements might be necessary and the specific benefits they can offer.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Raj, most people fall short of their daily protein requirements, which is where supplements can play a useful role in bridging the gap. However, if your diet already provides adequate protein in line with your body weight and activity level, supplementation isn’t essential. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Raj, most people fall short of their daily protein requirements, which is where supplements can play a useful role in bridging the gap. However, if your diet already provides adequate protein in line with your body weight and activity level, supplementation isn’t essential. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Most of us don't get enough protein. So, there's a gap and so we have to supplement. If you are someone who gets enough protein, which is about 1.5 g of protein per kilo of your body weight, you don't have to supplement. But chances are you are not and you need to supplement.”

Fibre supplement

The fitness trainer points out that, much like protein, fibre intake is often severely lacking – many people don’t even meet the minimum daily requirement. He notes that only around 10 percent of individuals consume adequate amounts, making it a significant nutritional gap. As a result, incorporating fibre supplements such as flaxseeds, chia seeds, or psyllium husk can be a practical way to boost intake and support overall digestive health.

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Raj explains, “We should be getting at least 25 g of fibre every day, which less than half of us get. And ideally, we should be getting 35 to 40 g of fibre every day, which less than 10 percent of us get. So, a fiber supplement is going to be useful for most people. Where do you get it from? Flax seeds, chia seeds, or psyllium husk. But remember, don't use this as a reason to not consume fibre-rich foods. Consume a lot of fibre-rich foods and top it up with about five to 10 grams of fibre from these supplements.”

Vitamin D

According to the fitness coach, modern lifestyles often limit sun exposure, which can lead to low vitamin D levels – especially since sunlight remains its primary source. He emphasises the importance of getting your levels tested, consulting a healthcare professional, and, if needed, starting a consistent supplementation plan to prevent deficiency.

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He notes, “We hardly go out in the sun anymore and sunlight is the primary source of vitamin D. As a result, a lot of us, if not most of us, are deficient in vitamin D. You can and should get your levels tested and once you do, talk to a doctor and supplement regularly.”

Creatine

If you’re serious about improving your fitness – whether it’s getting stronger, leaner, or enhancing overall performance – creatine is a supplement worth considering. Raj explains that it is one of the most well-researched options, with strong evidence supporting its role in boosting muscle growth, strength, and endurance, along with potential cognitive benefits. However, he cautions that individuals with pre-existing kidney issues should consult a doctor before adding it to their routine.

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He highlights, “If you're someone who wants to improve your fitness, you want to get stronger, leaner, faster, you should most definitely consider creatine. It is one of the most well-researched supplements on the planet. It is safe, effective, and also has cognitive benefits. Very soon, you will see more and more people taking it and it'll feel less dangerous. But if you're someone who has kidney issues, you should talk to a doctor before you start supplementing.”

Omega-3 fatty acids

If your regular diet lacks fish, Raj suggests considering omega-3 supplementation to help fill that gap. These essential fatty acids are known for their anti-inflammatory properties and their role in supporting heart health. However, he emphasises choosing a high-quality supplement that provides adequate levels of EPA and DHA – the most beneficial and bioactive forms of omega-3s.

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The fitness trainer explains, “If you're someone who does not consume fish on a regular basis, you should certainly consider supplementing with omega-3 fatty acids. Why? Because it helps reduce inflammation and improve heart health. But remember, there are three types of omega-3 fatty acids: ALA, EPA, and DHA. EPA and DHA is where the real benefits are. So, whatever supplement you're getting, make sure it provides you with at least 1,000 mg of EPA plus DHA. Also, this is not a supplement that you will feel; it is a supplement that will show a difference in your blood work.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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