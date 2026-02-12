Fitness influencer shares recipe for spicy burger salad loaded with 30g protein and just 430 calories
Vanshika Khurana's vegetarian burger recipe is the perfect guilt-free way to indulge the burger craving while on a healthy diet.
Eating healthy is easier said than done, especially if attempted by an individual who is a foodie at heart. And a juicy, loaded burger ranks high on the list of foods that can derail a healthy diet.
Craving a burger is natural, but the guilt that one may feel after giving in can spoil the experience. To help out in this situation, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana took to Instagram on February 11 and shared the recipe for a spicy burger salad.
Loaded with approximately 30 grams of protein and only 430 calories, it allows us guilt-free indulgence and is easy to make with everyday ingredients.
Ingredients for spicy burger salad:
- 1 tsp oil
- 1 tsp red chilli powder
- 1 tsp mixed herbs
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste
- Salt to taste
- ¼ cup whole-wheat breadcrumbs
- 80g low-fat paneer
- 80g skyr
- 1 tbsp chilli flakes
- 1 tbsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp ketchup
- Juice of half a lemon
- ½ head of lettuce
- 1 small tomato
- ½ cucumber
- 1 small capsicum
Method of preparation:
- Mix oil, all dry spices, ginger-garlic paste and salt to make a marinade.
- Add breadcrumbs and coat the paneer evenly with the mixture.
- Heat a pan with a little oil and grill the paneer cubes on both sides until golden and crispy.
- Mix skyr with chilli flakes, pepper, garlic powder and ketchup to make the sauce.
- Assemble finely chopped lettuce, tomato, cucumber and capsicum with the grilled paneer in a bowl
- Add the sauce, toss everything evenly and enjoy!
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
