Internet says ‘Burger King lives in Bengaluru’ as Redditor shares where to eat best burgers list: Have you tried any?

Do you love eating burgers? Are you based in Bengaluru or travelling to the city in the near future? If your answer to both questions is affirmative, then you need to check out this list of ‘best burgers in Bengaluru’ shared on the subreddit r/bangalore. Where to find the best burgers in Bengaluru? (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Redditor who travels 100+ days a year for work shares 11 tips for smooth trips

On May 25, a Reddit user travelling to Bengaluru asked the internet to share their recommendations for the best burger joints in town. Soon, responses started flooding in. It was a list shared by the Reddit user @thundr_strike that captured everyone's attention.

Where can you get the best burgers in Bengaluru?

Sharing his list of best burger joints, along with a short and crisp review, the Redditor wrote, “As always, I was born for this moment.” In the recommendations, he mentioned places such as The Only Place, Cafe Noir, Little White Kitchen, Arlos, Good Flippin' Burgers, Chilis, Easybites, and more. Here's what he had to say about these places:

The Only Place: Beautiful, no-nonsense, meaty af burger

Beautiful, no-nonsense, meaty af burger Cafe Noir: Pretty good, a little expensive, but the taste is nice, worse than Smokehouse Deli

Pretty good, a little expensive, but the taste is nice, worse than Smokehouse Deli Little White Kitchen: Bun was meh, but the meat was good, overall fine

Bun was meh, but the meat was good, overall fine Arlos: First time didn’t really strike me that great. The second time grew better. Definitely don't like those carrots

First time didn’t really strike me that great. The second time grew better. Definitely don't like those carrots Good Flippin Burgers: Okayish

Okayish Chilis: Generic pub burger, but tastes really good

Generic pub burger, but tastes really good Easybites: Okayish, loaded fries are good for the price

The list also mentioned the places that he was yet to try, including Hard Rock Cafe, Between Your Buns, Peppa Zzing, Al Dazz, Basco and Fry, Beyondburger, and Lavonne Cafe. The redditor also shared a link to the Google Maps he had created, in which he marked all the burger joints, marking those that were ‘great, good, and ok.’

Check out the full list and his review of the places here.

Comment

byu/nexus_star_ from discussion

inbangalore

How did the internet react?

The list impressed the internet, with many calling him ‘Burger King’. One user wrote, “You dropped your crown, Mr Burger King.” Another commented, “Burger King lives in Bangalore.” One user remarked, “Is this man the... Burger King?”

A user was so impressed with the list that they wrote, “I never follow comments. I have followed your comment. You restored my hope in humanity.” Someone commented, “You’re the hero we need.”

A Reddit user wrote, “Every once in a while, I Google for the best burger places, and then I go through all these Reddit posts, but I've never been satisfied, just like I’m never satisfied with the burgers I’ve had yet. Thanks a ton for this list.”

Will you take suggestions from this list?

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.