Nutritionist shares easy 10-minute Chinese steamed eggs recipe loaded with 11g protein and just 128 cal

The versatility of eggs as a food source that is both nutritious and healthy cannot be understated. Aathira Sethumadhavan's Chinese steamed eggs can be eaten as both a snack and as a side with rice and veggies. (Pinterest)

It is rich in both macro and micronutrients, with a single large boiled egg containing 6 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat and 78 calories, according to Healthline. The micronutrients present include vitamins A, B12, B6, D and E, folate, pantothenic acid, riboflavin, phosphorus, selenium, calcium and zinc.

Also Read | London doctor shares recipe for mixed berry overnight oats loaded with 42g protein, 15g fibre

While there are innumerable ways to prepare eggs, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan took to Instagram on February 9 to share an easy recipe for Chinese steamed eggs.

The silky, melt-in-the-mouth dish is prepared with just two medium eggs and simple seasoning, which Aathira believes makes comfort food uncomplicated.

She described the dish, stating, “This is soft like silken tofu, light on the stomach, and ready in under 10 minutes. Perfect as a protein snack for one or a comforting side to rice and veggies.”

The following measurements are for one serving that provides 11 grams of protein, 8.5 grams of fat, one gram of carbohydrates, and approximately 128 calories. If chilli crisp oil is used, the calorie count goes up by 20.