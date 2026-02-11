Nutritionist shares easy 10-minute Chinese steamed eggs recipe loaded with 11g protein and just 128 cal
Aathira Sethumadhavan's Chinese steamed eggs recipe is an easy fix for delicious but low-calorie protein-rich food.
The versatility of eggs as a food source that is both nutritious and healthy cannot be understated.
It is rich in both macro and micronutrients, with a single large boiled egg containing 6 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat and 78 calories, according to Healthline. The micronutrients present include vitamins A, B12, B6, D and E, folate, pantothenic acid, riboflavin, phosphorus, selenium, calcium and zinc.
While there are innumerable ways to prepare eggs, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan took to Instagram on February 9 to share an easy recipe for Chinese steamed eggs.
The silky, melt-in-the-mouth dish is prepared with just two medium eggs and simple seasoning, which Aathira believes makes comfort food uncomplicated.
She described the dish, stating, “This is soft like silken tofu, light on the stomach, and ready in under 10 minutes. Perfect as a protein snack for one or a comforting side to rice and veggies.”
The following measurements are for one serving that provides 11 grams of protein, 8.5 grams of fat, one gram of carbohydrates, and approximately 128 calories. If chilli crisp oil is used, the calorie count goes up by 20.
Ingredients for Chinese steamed eggs:
- 2 eggs
- 200 ml hot water (¾ cup + 1 tbsp)
- Pinch of salt
- Pinch of pepper
- Pinch of mushroom/Chicken stock powder (optional)
- 1 tsp light soy sauce, for finishing
- Chilli crisp or chilli flakes, to taste, optional
- 2 tsp chopped spring onions
Method of preparation:
- Crack the eggs into a bowl. Add salt, pepper, and mushroom stock powder.
- Whisk gently - just enough to combine without creating too much foam.
- Pour in hot (almost boiling) water - 200 ml and whisk again until smooth.
- Strain or skim off any bubbles from the surface with a spoon for a silky finish.
- Cover the bowl with a plate or foil and steam on low-medium heat for 7 - 8 minutes.
- Turn off the heat and let it rest in the steamer for 2 more minutes.
- Finish with light soy sauce, chilli crisp or flakes, and fresh spring onions.
Serving Ideas
- Pair with rice and stir-fried greens
- Add prawns, mushrooms, or minced chicken before steaming
- Keep it plain for a soothing, GERD-friendly meal
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
