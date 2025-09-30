Fitness trainer shares 10 low-calorie foods that contain more protein than a scoop of protein powder

Protein is one of the macronutrients that has time and again been mentioned to be one of the top dietary priorities. Those who are on a weight loss or muscle-building journey religiously keep up with the daily target. One of the go-to protein sources lately has emerged to be protein powders, adding a scoop of whey to the protein shake. But while protein powder helps to meet the daily protein requirements, other whole food sources offer a good amount of protein too, sometimes even more. Low-fat Greek Yoghurt is a good protein source, while benefitting gut health. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Addressing this, Diarmid Murphy shared in an April 22 post about the other options of protein sources. He explained, “Whey is convenient, but whole foods can beat it gram for gram on both satiety and nutrient density.”

The other 10 low-fat foods



Here are the 10 low-fat food sources he shared, along with the protein content and nutritional value:

1. Egg whites

Protein: 10g per 100g (about 3 large whites)

Calories: 50

Pure protein, no fat, super versatile. Add to oats, scrambles, or shakes.

2. Canned tuna in water

Protein: 25g per 100g

Calories: 110

Lean, high-quality protein, perfect for on the go or meal prep.

3. Chicken breast (grilled or poached)

Protein: 30g per 100g

Calories: 165

Classic for a reason, extremely high protein-to-calorie ratio.

4. Low-fat cottage cheese

Protein: 11g per 100g

Calories: 90

Slow-digesting, great before bed, and surprisingly filling.

5. Canned salmon

Protein: 20-25g per 100g

Calories: 100-120

Great for salads, wraps, or quick meals

6. Turkey breast (deli or roasted)

Protein: 29g per 100g

Calories: 135

Lean, low-fat, and easy to prep ahead.

7. Icelandic Skyr

Protein: 11-13g per 100g

Calories: 60-70

Thicker than Greek yoghurt and usually higher in protein.

8. Zero-fat Greek Yoghurt (plain)

Protein: 10g per 100g

Calories: 60

High volume, high satiety - blend it, top it, mix it.

9. Cod or haddock (Grilled/Baked)

Protein: 20g per 100g

Calories: 90

Extremely lean fish with solid protein and minimal fat.

10. Prawns/shrimp

Protein: 24g per 100g

Calories: 99

Low-calorie, high-protein, and quick to cook.

Usually, one scoop is added to a protein shake, sometimes two. For context, a February 2025 report from Harvard Health stated that, depending on the brand, a single scoop can give anywhere between 15 to 30 grams of protein.

But if you include the above-mentioned whole food sources in your daily diet, like eggs for breakfast, Greek Yoghurt with berries for mid-morning snacks, low cottage cheese with wholegrain bread for snacks and shrimps for dinner, then you can actually reach your protein target more holistically. This way, you rely more on natural sources.

What should be the daily protein intake?

Protein's need is daily, but here's where the confusion lies- how much? Narrowing in on the exact amount is not exactly rocket science, as it involves a simple calculation.

According to a previous HT Lifestyle interview with Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, a dietician and weight management expert from March 2025, the amount of protein one needs depends on factors like age, activity level, gender, and overall health. She shared these protein recommendations for each group:

General recommendation: The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein for the average adult is about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. For example, if you weigh 70 kg (154 lbs), you would need about 56 grams of protein per day.

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein for the average adult is about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. For example, if you weigh 70 kg (154 lbs), you would need about 56 grams of protein per day. Active individuals: Those who engage in regular physical activity, especially strength training or endurance sports, may need 1.2 to 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight to support muscle repair and growth.

Those who engage in regular physical activity, especially strength training or endurance sports, may need 1.2 to 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight to support muscle repair and growth. Pregnant or breastfeeding women: The protein requirement may increase to about 1.1 grams per kilogram of body weight.

The protein requirement may increase to about 1.1 grams per kilogram of body weight. Older adults: As we age, our protein needs may slightly increase to help prevent muscle loss. The recommendation is around 1.0 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram.

To read more about what happens if you consume too much protein, click here. It is better to list your suitable protein sources after an in-person consultation with a health professional, considering all lifestyle factors.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.