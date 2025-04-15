Fitness trainer who helped Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani lose weight shares the best time to do cardio for fat loss: Watch

Fitness trainer Vinod Channa played a key role in the remarkable weight loss transformations of both Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani. Under his guidance, Anant lost an astonishing 108 kg in just 18 months, while Nita shed 18 kg. Fitness trainer Vinod Channa recommends doing cardio after weight training for better results. (Instagram)

Vinod frequently shares valuable insights related to fitness and weight loss through his Instagram. In his April 10 post, he revealed the best time to do cardio for achieving optimal results. (Also read: Dharmendra shares his fitness routine for staying fit at 89: 'Started exercise and physiotherapy' )

Cardio before or after weight training?

"Before or after workout – when should you do cardio? Confused about the right time for cardio? I've broken it down in this reel – science-backed, result-focused! Whether your goal is fat loss, endurance or muscle gain, this will help you plan your workouts smarter," Vinod wrote in the caption.

In his post, Vinod addressed a common question: should you do cardio before or after weight training? Sharing his insights, he said, "People always want to know whether they should do cardio before workout or after workout. As per my knowledge and experience, doing cardio after weight training is more beneficial." He explained that weight training requires more power and fresh strength, so it should be prioritised.

Why timing matters for fat loss

Vinod further broke down the science behind it, saying, "After weight training, your muscles stay sore for 2-3 days, and your body continues to burn calories during that time. In contrast, with cardio, your muscles get sore during the workout, and the calorie burn happens during the session itself." Since cardio can still be done when you're tired, unlike weight training, he recommends doing it after your workout for more effective fat loss.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.