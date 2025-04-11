Anant Ambani’s bodyguards surprise him with sweet birthday moment. Watch

Anant Ambani, the younger son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was recently seen cutting his birthday cake, surrounded by his security guards - a touching moment that has gone viral on social media. A video shared by the Instagram handle @ambani_update captures the 30-year-old celebrating the occasion with his bodyguards. Anant Ambani cut his 30th birthday cake with bodyguards.(Instagram/ambani_update)

140-km spiritual journey before birthday

Just ahead of his 30th birthday, Anant completed a 140-kilometre padayatra (foot march) from Jamnagar, his ancestral hometown, to the sacred city of Dwarka in Gujarat. He embarked on this spiritual journey on March 29 and concluded it on April 8.

"See, it's my own spiritual journey. I started this by taking the name of God and will end it by taking His name. I want to thank the Lord Dwarkadheesh. I am grateful for the people who joined me on my spiritual journey. I am joined by my wife and mother, who will reach soon," Anant Ambani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Over the years, Anant Ambani has visited several religious sites across India, including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Kamakhya, Nathdwara, Kalighat, and the Kumbh Mela.

Joined by family at Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant was joined by his wife Radhika Merchant and his mother Nita Ambani at the Dwarkadhish Temple to mark the successful completion of his padayatra. Radhika Merchant, expressing her pride and gratitude, said, “Today, it's Anant's 30th birthday. It was his wish that he would do this padyatra after our wedding... We feel proud that we are celebrating his birthday here today. I thank all those who blessed him for his padyatra to be successful…”

She added that the padayatra had been on Anant’s mind since their wedding last year, and he was pleased to have fulfilled this spiritual commitment.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 last year in Mumbai.