F**k it: Zareen Khan's response to those saying she's overweight for gymnastics

Zareen Khan has always been very vocal whether its how she has been percieved in Bollywood, her dismay at her onscreen portrayal in certain movies or even her weight. When Zareen Khan debuted alongside Salman Khan in Veer in 2010, she claims that she was asked to gain weight for the role and that it affected her performance and the roles she received in Bollywood as well.

The actor who has since been seen in projects like Ready, Aksar 2, Hate Story 3 and Housefull 2, recently took to her Instagram feed to share a milestone in her life. She shared how often she was told she shouldn't do gymnastics even though it was something that she had wanted to try out since she was a child but often people would tell her she isn't the right weight for it or that it is something that needs to be started from a young age as one's body needs to be 'moulded to it'. However, Zareen refused to listen to anyone's advise and she sure is glad about that.

Posting a video of herself attempting to do a handstand, Zareen captioned it, "To New Beginnings! Gymnastics is something I always wanted to learn. But whenever I shared this thought with people around me , they had different takes on it. Some said I cannot learn it now as I’ve crossed a certain age limit and because this is something that’s learnt when you are a kid and your body can be moulded as you grow."

She went on to add the unnecessary comments people made, "Some said I’m overweight for this exercise form/sport, and only people who are thin or of certain weight can do this without injuring themselves. Some said I need to have a certain level of fitness to start something so complicated as Gymnastics."





Zareen added, "But finally , I said ‘F**K IT’ to all these demotivating mouths around me and did my first class with the amazing Rakesh Yadav. And here’s how it went. Feeling happy and proud, looking forward to learning a lot more. but did not achieve great success."

