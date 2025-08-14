Former footballer and fitness coach gives 4 unbeatable tips on how to be more consistent with gym

Do you set an alarm every night, all inspired to hit the gym the next morning but the plans just never materialise? It happens to the best of us. Staying consistent while forming a new habit is not easy for everyone. So many of us buy expensive gym memberships and watch them go to waste while we snooze in bed, work long hours or simply, unable to find the motivation. Staying consistent at the gym can be challenging.

Fret not, here are some tips that might just do the trick.

Former professional footballer and fitness coach Siobhan Wilson from UK has shared a helpful guide on how to give yourself that extra push and stay more consistent at the gym. “So, if you're someone who can't stay consistent in the gym, then this video is for you, because I'm going to tell you why you can't stay consistent with the gym, and I'm going to give you tips on how you can be consistent with the gym,” she says.

Check them out:

1. Schedule your sessions

The first reason why you can't be consistent at the gym, as per Siobhan, is because you have no schedule or routine. She recommends scheduling workouts in your calendar like an appointment.

“You wouldn't miss your hair appointment, would you? No. I didn't think so.” She says that by making the gym an appointment, you know that on this day at this certain time, you have something lined up.

2. Give structure to your workouts

“You're going into the gym and you ain't got a clue what you're doing. And if you don't know what you're doing, you're going to be overwhelmed and you're kind of setting yourself up for failure,” she says. “If you know on Monday I got upper body, Wednesday I got lower body, Friday I got full body, and all the other days are rest days. That way you know what you're doing on each day.”

3. Choose exercises that you enjoy

If you're doing activities you don't like, you're less likely to stick with them. For instance, if you dislike running or certain exercises like back squats, replace them with activities you genuinely enjoy to make going to the gym more appealing. Siobhan gave the example of how even she doesn't like back squats and has replaced them with other workouts.

4. Set yourself some goals

Your goals don't need to be extreme; they could be as simple as aiming to lift 2 kg heavier on a particular exercise. Setting goals can help you stay consistent and motivated. Remember that consistency comes from building habits, which will ultimately help you stay motivated even on days you don't feel like it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.